India seizes three oil tankers from "shadow fleet"
Category
World
Publication date

India seizes three oil tankers from "shadow fleet"

oil tankers from "shadow fleet"
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

The Indian Coast Guard conducted a large-scale operation involving air and naval forces, intercepting three oil tankers, disrupting the activities of an international oil smuggling syndicate.

Points of attention

  • Indian Coast Guard successfully conducted a large-scale operation to seize three suspected oil tankers from an international smuggling syndicate.
  • The crime syndicate used maritime transport to move cheap oil from conflict regions, evading customs duties and exploiting international waters for their illegal activities.

India seizes ships carrying smuggled oil

The Indian Coast Guard reported this on the social network X.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) intercepted three suspicious vessels about 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai.

It is specified that this happened on February 6. Investigative actions revealed the presence of a circle of individuals coordinating an international oil smuggling scheme.

According to the ICG, the crime syndicate “uses maritime transport in international waters to move cheap oil from conflict-affected regions to be loaded onto tankers, evading payment of duties to coastal states.”

The ships, known for frequently changing names and flags, have been brought to Mumbai for further legal action, reinforcing India's role in maritime security and defending the rules-based international order.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU and India agree to sign historic agreement
EU-India trade agreement - what is known
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
India to increase oil refining capacity to reduce dependence on imports
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
India
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
India no longer wants to buy Russian oil
India changes course towards the US

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?