India seizes three oil tankers from "shadow fleet"

The Indian Coast Guard conducted a large-scale operation involving air and naval forces, intercepting three oil tankers, disrupting the activities of an international oil smuggling syndicate.

The Indian Coast Guard reported this on the social network X.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) intercepted three suspicious vessels about 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai. Share

It is specified that this happened on February 6. Investigative actions revealed the presence of a circle of individuals coordinating an international oil smuggling scheme.

According to the ICG, the crime syndicate “uses maritime transport in international waters to move cheap oil from conflict-affected regions to be loaded onto tankers, evading payment of duties to coastal states.”

On 06 Feb 26, @IndiaCoastGuard busted an International oil-smuggling racket in a meticulously coordinated sea–air operation. The syndicate exploited mid-sea transfers in international waters to move cheap oil from conflict ridden regions to motor tankers, evading duties owed to… pic.twitter.com/erJ31U4xyH — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) February 7, 2026