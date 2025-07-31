India's state-owned refineries no longer buy Russian oil amid Trump's statements

Indian state-owned refiners stopped buying Russian oil last week as discounts narrowed this month and US President Donald Trump warned New Delhi against buying Russian oil.
Indian state-owned refineries do not buy oil from Russia
This was reported by Reuters, citing industry sources.
India is the world's third-largest oil importer and the largest buyer of Russian crude oil transported by sea.
India's state-owned refineries, including Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery Petrochemical Ltd, have not purchased Russian crude oil for the past week or so, Reuters sources said.
Reuters highlights that private refiners Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy are the largest buyers of Russian oil in India. However, state-owned refineries control more than 60% of the country's total oil refining capacity of 5.2 million barrels per day.
Recall, on July 14, 2025, Trump threatened 100% tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil if Moscow does not sign a peace agreement with Kyiv.
On July 30, the US President announced his intention to impose a 25% tariff on imports from India from August 1.
