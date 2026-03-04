Iran attacked Turkey with ballistic missiles — Ankara responded

The Turkish Ministry of Defense officially confirmed the shooting down of a ballistic missile flying from Iran towards the country's airspace.

Iran dares to embark on a new wave of escalation

Official Ankara confirmed the interception of a ballistic missile by its air defense forces — the ballistic missile was launched from Iran.

It is also known that this missile passed through the airspace of Iraq and Syria.

A munition fragment that fell in the Dörtyol district of Hatay province has been identified as part of an air defense missile that intercepted the threat after it was destroyed in mid-air. There were no casualties or injuries as a result of the incident, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement. Share

Against this background, official Ankara drew attention to the fact that all necessary steps to protect the country's territory and airspace "will be taken decisively and without delay."

"We remind you that we reserve the right to respond to any hostile act directed against our country," the Turkish Defense Ministry publicly warned Iran. Share

In addition, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan's team called on all parties to "refrain from any actions that could lead to further escalation of the conflict in the region."