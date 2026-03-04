Iran attacked Turkey with ballistic missiles — Ankara responded

The Turkish Ministry of Defense officially confirmed the shooting down of a ballistic missile flying from Iran towards the country's airspace.
Points of attention
- Collaboration with NATO and allies to address security concerns in light of recent events
- Absence of casualties or injuries in the interception incident between Iran and Turkey
Iran dares to embark on a new wave of escalation
Official Ankara confirmed the interception of a ballistic missile by its air defense forces — the ballistic missile was launched from Iran.
It is also known that this missile passed through the airspace of Iraq and Syria.
Against this background, official Ankara drew attention to the fact that all necessary steps to protect the country's territory and airspace "will be taken decisively and without delay."
In addition, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan's team called on all parties to "refrain from any actions that could lead to further escalation of the conflict in the region."
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-