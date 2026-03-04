Russians lost Terminator helicopter along with crew

On March 4, the Russian invaders announced a new loss for their aviation. Thus, the Russian army was left without another Mi-8AMTSh helicopter and three crew members.

Russian aviation continues to suffer losses

On March 4, information about a new plane crash in the territory of the aggressor country began to spread in Russian pro-Kremlin and opposition Telegram channels.

As it turned out, this time the enemy would not count on another Mi-8AMTSh.

We have lost another Mi-8AMTSh crew. A state commission is working at the scene of the crash to establish the causes and circumstances of the accident. Eternal flight to the brothers… — says a statement from one of the Russian pro-war Telegram channels. Share

What is important to understand is that the Mi-8AMTSh is a Russian military transport and attack modification of the Mi-8 family helicopter, created on the basis of the Mi-8MT/Mi-17.

Russians often call him "Terminator."

Armament

Can be equipped with:

unguided missiles (S-8, S-13),

anti-tank guided missiles,

cannon containers,

7.62 or 12.7 mm machine guns,

aerial bombs.

It is also worth noting that on the night of March 4, Russian air defense shot down its own helicopter while repelling an attack by Ukrainian drones. This happened in the Rostov region.