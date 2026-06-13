Iran is trying hard to hide its enriched uranium from the US

Five CNN insiders have obtained information that the Iranian regime is currently doing everything possible to strengthen the protection of its highly enriched uranium reserves. As it turned out, Tehran is not only blocking access to underground storage facilities, but also setting booby traps at the entrances to the tunnels.

Iran is trying to outwit the US

According to anonymous sources, the Iranian regime is deliberately destroying tunnel entrances and further strengthening facilities that store about half a ton of its enriched uranium, which is potentially suitable for creating nuclear weapons.

Amid constant threats from US President Donald Trump to forcibly remove all materials, access to these repositories has been made as difficult as possible.

As American intelligence reports to the White House about the actions of the Iranian regime, the likelihood of an agreement between Washington and Tehran continues to decline.

According to foreign experts, a significant portion of Iran's uranium may be hidden in damaged or collapsed underground tunnels.

What is important to understand is that they are located at the nuclear complex in Isfahan, as well as at other facilities.