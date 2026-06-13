Iran is trying hard to hide its enriched uranium from the US
Category
World
Publication date

Iran is trying hard to hide its enriched uranium from the US

Iran is trying to outwit the US
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

Five CNN insiders have obtained information that the Iranian regime is currently doing everything possible to strengthen the protection of its highly enriched uranium reserves. As it turned out, Tehran is not only blocking access to underground storage facilities, but also setting booby traps at the entrances to the tunnels.

Points of attention

  • Concerns arise that Iran may be concealing uranium in damaged underground tunnels, raising doubts about true inventory transparency.
  • Former US nuclear security officials caution that Iran could retain partial access to enriched uranium, underscoring the complexity of international oversight.

Iran is trying to outwit the US

According to anonymous sources, the Iranian regime is deliberately destroying tunnel entrances and further strengthening facilities that store about half a ton of its enriched uranium, which is potentially suitable for creating nuclear weapons.

Amid constant threats from US President Donald Trump to forcibly remove all materials, access to these repositories has been made as difficult as possible.

As American intelligence reports to the White House about the actions of the Iranian regime, the likelihood of an agreement between Washington and Tehran continues to decline.

According to foreign experts, a significant portion of Iran's uranium may be hidden in damaged or collapsed underground tunnels.

What is important to understand is that they are located at the nuclear complex in Isfahan, as well as at other facilities.

Former US nuclear security officials warn that even with international oversight, Iran could retain partial access to the material or deny the completeness of its inventory.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump did not strike "very hard" on Iran due to intervention by allies
Trump listened to his allies and did not strike Iran

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?