Trump did not strike "very hard" on Iran due to intervention by allies

According to insiders, US leader Donald Trump has changed his mind about striking a major blow against the Iranian regime after holding phone calls with leaders of the Gulf and South Asian countries, who persuaded the US president to cancel his plans.

Trump listened to his allies and did not strike Iran

During telephone talks, leaders of the Persian Gulf and South Asian countries assured the US president that a new strike could disrupt the agreement between Washington and Tehran.

They also told Donald Trump that a preliminary agreement, which actually brings the parties closer to more detailed negotiations, is almost ready.

According to insiders, the head of the White House called the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the President of the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Head of the Ministry of Defense of Pakistan Asim Munir.

It was they who managed to persuade Donald Trump to cancel his decision to strike Iran and prevent a new wave of escalation.

Over the past few days, official Washington and Tehran have been exchanging proposals through Qatar and Pakistan.