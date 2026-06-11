Trump promises a "very strong strike" on Iran and the capture of Kharq Island

The United States will strike Iran "very hard" on the evening of June 11.

Trump threatens Iran with a "very hard strike"

This was stated by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

At some point in the not-too-distant future, we will seize Kharq Island and its oil infrastructure and take complete control of their oil and gas markets, much like we did with Venezuela. Donald Trump President of the United States

In addition, the American president once again stated that Iran's Navy, Air Force, radar systems, air defense, and all other means of defense have allegedly "disappeared."

The previous evening, US media reported that Trump held a meeting at the White House Situation Room to discuss renewed attacks. Among the options was a short-term but large-scale operation that would increase pressure on Iran during negotiations.