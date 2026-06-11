Trump promises a "very strong strike" on Iran and the capture of Kharq Island
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump promises a "very strong strike" on Iran and the capture of Kharq Island

Donald Trump
Trump
Читати українською

The United States will strike Iran "very hard" on the evening of June 11.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump vows a 'very strong strike' on Iran, escalating tensions in the region.
  • Trump plans to seize Kharq Island and control Iran's oil infrastructure akin to the situation in Venezuela.

Trump threatens Iran with a "very hard strike"

This was stated by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

At some point in the not-too-distant future, we will seize Kharq Island and its oil infrastructure and take complete control of their oil and gas markets, much like we did with Venezuela.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

In addition, the American president once again stated that Iran's Navy, Air Force, radar systems, air defense, and all other means of defense have allegedly "disappeared."

The previous evening, US media reported that Trump held a meeting at the White House Situation Room to discuss renewed attacks. Among the options was a short-term but large-scale operation that would increase pressure on Iran during negotiations.

Shortly after, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said that a new strike could be launched as early as tonight or within the next day. On the night of June 11, the US resumed bombing of Iranian territory.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Oh my God!" Biden is outraged by Trump's new decisions
Trump has come under fire again

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?