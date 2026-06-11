Trump promises a "very strong strike" on Iran and the capture of Kharq Island

The United States will strike Iran "very hard" on the evening of June 11.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump vows a 'very strong strike' on Iran, escalating tensions in the region.
- Trump plans to seize Kharq Island and control Iran's oil infrastructure akin to the situation in Venezuela.
Trump threatens Iran with a "very hard strike"
This was stated by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social.
In addition, the American president once again stated that Iran's Navy, Air Force, radar systems, air defense, and all other means of defense have allegedly "disappeared."
The previous evening, US media reported that Trump held a meeting at the White House Situation Room to discuss renewed attacks. Among the options was a short-term but large-scale operation that would increase pressure on Iran during negotiations.
Shortly after, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said that a new strike could be launched as early as tonight or within the next day. On the night of June 11, the US resumed bombing of Iranian territory.
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