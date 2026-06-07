"Oh my God!" Biden is outraged by Trump's new decisions

Former US President Joe Biden made no secret of his outrage at the actions of his successor Donald Trump during a dinner hosted by the South Dakota Democratic Party. According to the former head of the White House, Trump is simply destroying the United States.

Trump has come under fire again

"This is the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America," Joe Biden said directly from the stage, reflecting on Donald Trump's policies. Share

The former American leader immediately received support — unanimous applause from those present.

After that, Biden began to criticize his successor for "shameful vanity projects."

Against this background, he mentions changes in the structure of the White House, as well as a number of projects that the incumbent president wants to name in his own honor.

Oh my God! Tear down the East Wing of the White House to build a ballroom worthy of Versailles? Or write your name on the Kennedy Center. Or build an arch that will outshine the Lincoln Memorial, or turn Reflecting Pond into something out of a theme park! Joe Biden President of the United States

Moreover, the former head of the White House accused Trump of creating a shadow fund worth $1.8 billion for participants in the Capitol storming, as well as of manipulating cryptocurrency trading.