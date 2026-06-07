"Oh my God!" Biden is outraged by Trump's new decisions
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Oh my God!" Biden is outraged by Trump's new decisions

Trump has come under fire again
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Times

Former US President Joe Biden made no secret of his outrage at the actions of his successor Donald Trump during a dinner hosted by the South Dakota Democratic Party. According to the former head of the White House, Trump is simply destroying the United States.

Points of attention

  • The public clash between the former and incumbent US presidents gains momentum, drawing attention to the contrasting visions for the country's future.
  • Biden's strong words and public condemnation of Trump's decisions underscore the deepening divide within American politics and society.

Trump has come under fire again

"This is the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America," Joe Biden said directly from the stage, reflecting on Donald Trump's policies.

The former American leader immediately received support — unanimous applause from those present.

After that, Biden began to criticize his successor for "shameful vanity projects."

Against this background, he mentions changes in the structure of the White House, as well as a number of projects that the incumbent president wants to name in his own honor.

Oh my God! Tear down the East Wing of the White House to build a ballroom worthy of Versailles? Or write your name on the Kennedy Center. Or build an arch that will outshine the Lincoln Memorial, or turn Reflecting Pond into something out of a theme park!

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

President of the United States

Moreover, the former head of the White House accused Trump of creating a shadow fund worth $1.8 billion for participants in the Capitol storming, as well as of manipulating cryptocurrency trading.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
No country has transferred funds to the Trump Peace Council fund
Trump
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump is at risk of a serious illness — doctors' conclusions
Trump is at risk of obesity
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump administration was aware of global consequences of war against Iran — Rubio
Rubio

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?