"Oh my God!" Biden is outraged by Trump's new decisions

Former US President Joe Biden made no secret of his outrage at the actions of his successor Donald Trump during a dinner hosted by the South Dakota Democratic Party. According to the former head of the White House, Trump is simply destroying the United States.
Points of attention
- The public clash between the former and incumbent US presidents gains momentum, drawing attention to the contrasting visions for the country's future.
- Biden's strong words and public condemnation of Trump's decisions underscore the deepening divide within American politics and society.
Trump has come under fire again
The former American leader immediately received support — unanimous applause from those present.
After that, Biden began to criticize his successor for "shameful vanity projects."
Against this background, he mentions changes in the structure of the White House, as well as a number of projects that the incumbent president wants to name in his own honor.
Moreover, the former head of the White House accused Trump of creating a shadow fund worth $1.8 billion for participants in the Capitol storming, as well as of manipulating cryptocurrency trading.
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