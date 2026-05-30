Trump is at risk of a serious illness — doctors' conclusions

US President Donald Trump's physician, Sean Barbabella, has said that he is in "excellent health" and "fully fit" to serve as president, but added that the American leader is close to obesity.

Trump is at risk of obesity

Another comprehensive medical examination of Donald Trump was conducted by doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

According to Sean Barbabello, the 79-year-old American leader underwent a CT scan, cardiological examinations, cancer screening, and a number of other preventive tests.

What is important to understand is that 22 medical specialists were involved in the comprehensive health check of the US president.

According to the head of the White House himself, everything went "perfectly."

Despite this, it became known that during the examination, the president's weight was 108 kilograms, which is approximately six kilograms more than during the previous examination in 2025.

At 190 centimeters tall, his body mass index is 29.7 — just below the limit after which doctors classify the condition as obesity. Share

Against this background, doctors advised Donald Trump to adjust his diet, increase physical activity, and lose weight.