Trump is at risk of a serious illness — doctors' conclusions

US President Donald Trump's physician, Sean Barbabella, has said that he is in "excellent health" and "fully fit" to serve as president, but added that the American leader is close to obesity.
Points of attention
- The importance of maintaining a healthy weight, diet, and physical activity level was emphasized in light of the latest health assessment of the American leader.
- While Trump's cognitive and physical performance remain at a high level, the focus is now on implementing the recommended measures for better health outcomes.
Trump is at risk of obesity
Another comprehensive medical examination of Donald Trump was conducted by doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
According to Sean Barbabello, the 79-year-old American leader underwent a CT scan, cardiological examinations, cancer screening, and a number of other preventive tests.
What is important to understand is that 22 medical specialists were involved in the comprehensive health check of the US president.
According to the head of the White House himself, everything went "perfectly."
Despite this, it became known that during the examination, the president's weight was 108 kilograms, which is approximately six kilograms more than during the previous examination in 2025.
Against this background, doctors advised Donald Trump to adjust his diet, increase physical activity, and lose weight.
The report also states that the US president's cognitive and physical performance still remains at a high level.
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