Trump administration was aware of global consequences of war against Iran — Rubio

The Trump administration was aware of the potential global economic consequences of a war against Iran, but assessed the threat of it obtaining nuclear weapons as more serious.
Points of attention
- Rubio said that Iran's possession of nuclear weapons outweighs the economic consequences of a US war against the country.
- Rubio denied Democrats' claims that the Trump family is profiting from the war against Iran.
Rubio responded to Democrats' accusations about the US war against Iran
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this at a hearing of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.
This was his response to the top Democrat on the committee, Gregory Meeks, who repeatedly asked whether the Secretary of State warned Donald Trump about the potential economic consequences of the war, which has raised gasoline prices for Americans and fueled global inflation.
Meeks said that Trump and wealthy members of his administration were profiting from the war with Iran, while ordinary Americans suffered the consequences.
He also asked about Trump's stock trading, because, according to financial declarations, the American leader or his investment advisors concluded more than 3,700 deals worth tens of millions of dollars in the first quarter with the participation of large companies that deal with his administration.
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