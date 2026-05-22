Rubio noted the termination of trilateral talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine
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Rubio noted the termination of trilateral talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine

Rubio
Читати українською

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted the suspension of peace talks on Ukraine, but expressed Washington's readiness for further mediation if the negotiations are constructive.

Points of attention

  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the termination of peace talks between the US, Russia, and Ukraine, citing lack of effectiveness.
  • Rubio expressed Washington's readiness to continue mediation in the event of constructive negotiations, denying alleged US pressure on Ukraine.

These negotiations were not fruitful — Rubio

Rubio made this statement to reporters in Sweden on May 22.

Rubio once again acknowledged that the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which were mediated by the United States, were not fruitful. He also denied rumors of alleged US pressure on Ukraine and expressed Washington's readiness for further mediation.

Despite false information leaks, despite stories that we are forcing Ukrainians to take this or that position, which is not true, if we see an opportunity to organize negotiations that will be productive, not counterproductive, and that have a chance to be fruitful, we are ready to fulfill this role.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State

Currently, Rubio noted, "such negotiations are not taking place."

But we hope that will change, because this war can only end through a negotiated settlement. It will not end with a military victory for one side or the other, at least not in the traditional sense of defining military victories.

He added that it seems there is no one else in the world who could take on the settlement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. But he noted: "if someone else wants to do it, let them do it."

Therefore, we would be happy to do so if there is an opportunity to hold constructive and productive negotiations. We are also not interested in being drawn into an endless cycle of meetings that lead nowhere.

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