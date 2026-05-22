Rubio noted the termination of trilateral talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted the suspension of peace talks on Ukraine, but expressed Washington's readiness for further mediation if the negotiations are constructive.
Points of attention
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the termination of peace talks between the US, Russia, and Ukraine, citing lack of effectiveness.
- Rubio expressed Washington's readiness to continue mediation in the event of constructive negotiations, denying alleged US pressure on Ukraine.
These negotiations were not fruitful — Rubio
Rubio made this statement to reporters in Sweden on May 22.
Rubio once again acknowledged that the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which were mediated by the United States, were not fruitful. He also denied rumors of alleged US pressure on Ukraine and expressed Washington's readiness for further mediation.
Currently, Rubio noted, "such negotiations are not taking place."
But we hope that will change, because this war can only end through a negotiated settlement. It will not end with a military victory for one side or the other, at least not in the traditional sense of defining military victories.
He added that it seems there is no one else in the world who could take on the settlement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. But he noted: "if someone else wants to do it, let them do it."
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