Rubio announces new phase of US operation in the Middle East

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has officially confirmed that the US military has completed the active offensive phase of the war against Iran and is moving on to a new one. This involves unblocking the Strait of Hormuz.
Points of attention
- President Trump initiated Operation Project Freedom to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the US's determination to eliminate any obstacles, potentially leading to severe consequences.
- The tensions in the Middle East escalate as the US intensifies its operations, raising concerns about the region's stability and the implications of Trump's threats towards Iran.
A new phase of the US operation in the Middle East — what is known
Marco Rubio made an official statement on this matter during a conversation with reporters at the White House.
According to the head of the US State Department, Operation Epic Fury is complete.
Against this backdrop, Marco Rubio also explained to reporters how the United States plans to unblock the Strait of Hormuz.
What is important to understand is that on May 4, US President Donald Trump publicly announced the launch of Operation Project Freedom to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz.
According to the American leader, the United States will have to "wipe Iran off the face of the earth" if it becomes an obstacle to the implementation of this operation.
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