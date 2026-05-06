Rubio announces new phase of US operation in the Middle East

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has officially confirmed that the US military has completed the active offensive phase of the war against Iran and is moving on to a new one. This involves unblocking the Strait of Hormuz.

A new phase of the US operation in the Middle East — what is known

Marco Rubio made an official statement on this matter during a conversation with reporters at the White House.

According to the head of the US State Department, Operation Epic Fury is complete.

"We achieved the goals of this operation," the American diplomat claims. Share

Against this backdrop, Marco Rubio also explained to reporters how the United States plans to unblock the Strait of Hormuz.

The goal here is pretty simple: create a transit zone protected by a bubble—the U.S. Navy and Air Force—and then allow ships that want to move through it and get to market to begin to build confidence in the ability to do so. Marco Rubio US Secretary of State

What is important to understand is that on May 4, US President Donald Trump publicly announced the launch of Operation Project Freedom to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz.