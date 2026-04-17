Iran opens tanker passage through the Strait of Hormuz along an agreed route
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Iran opens tanker passage through the Strait of Hormuz along an agreed route

the Strait of Hormuz
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Source:  online.ua

On the afternoon of April 17, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the Strait of Hormuz would be open to commercial vessels along an agreed route.

Points of attention

  • Iran has opened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels along an agreed route, leading to a decrease in oil prices.
  • The passage through the strait is declared open for the ceasefire period in Lebanon, in adherence to the agreement.

Iran opened the Strait of Hormuz

In accordance with the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared fully open.

Araghchi stated that this is being done for the remainder of the ceasefire period along the agreed route, as already announced by the Ports and Maritime Transport Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Oil prices fell after announcements of the opening of the Strait of Hormuz

The price of Brent crude oil on the London ICE exchange fell below $90 per barrel for the first time since March 11.

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