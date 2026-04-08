Iran plans to charge tankers for passage through the Strait of Hormuz in Bitcoin

Iran will require shipping companies to pay in cryptocurrency for oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as it seeks to maintain control of the key waterway during a two-week ceasefire.

Iran will demand payment from ships for passing through the Strait of Hormuz

This was reported by Hamid Hosseini, a representative of the Iranian Oil Exporters Union, in an interview with the Financial Times.

Iran needs to control what is imported and exported from the strait so that these two weeks are not used to transfer weapons. Share

Hosseini said that any tanker passing through the strait must send an email to authorities regarding its cargo, after which Iran will inform them of the amount of the fee, which is paid in digital currencies.

The tariff is $1 per barrel of oil, with empty tankers allowed to pass for free.

Once the email arrives and Iran completes its assessment, the vessels are given a few seconds to pay in Bitcoin, ensuring they cannot be tracked or confiscated due to sanctions.

On April 8, tankers in the Persian Gulf received warnings that they would be targeted for military strikes unless they first received approval from Iranian authorities.

An estimated 175 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products are currently loaded onto 187 tankers in the Persian Gulf, which may now begin moving, depending on the situation in the strait. Share

Industry leaders estimate that between 300 and 400 vessels are waiting to leave the Persian Gulf as soon as it is safe to do so.

At the same time, Martin Kelly, head of the advisory service of the maritime intelligence group EOS Risk, said that it will not be possible to deal with the accumulated backlog of vessels waiting to leave in two weeks.

According to him, through a "fairly lengthy" process, about 10-15 ships will be able to pass through the strait each day, which is significantly fewer than the 135 ships before the war.