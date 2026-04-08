Trump threatens crazy tariffs on countries that supply weapons to Iran
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Politics
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Trump threatens crazy tariffs on countries that supply weapons to Iran

Donald Trump
Trump
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump has threatened 50% tariffs on countries that supply military weapons to Iran.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump has announced a threat of 50% tariffs on countries supplying military weapons to Iran.
  • Trump made this announcement via his social network Truth Social, emphasizing no exceptions or exemptions will be made.

Trump threatens tariffs on Iran's allies

Trump made the announcement on his social network Truth Social.

A country that supplies military weapons to Iran will immediately be subject to 50% tariffs on all goods sold to the United States.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The US President assured that he would not make exceptions for anyone.

There will be no exceptions or exemptions.

Trump's post

On April 8, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, during which the parties would hold talks on a full peace agreement.

Trump also declared that the United States had won a "total and final victory" after concluding a two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran.

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