Trump threatens crazy tariffs on countries that supply weapons to Iran

US President Donald Trump has threatened 50% tariffs on countries that supply military weapons to Iran.
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- US President Donald Trump has announced a threat of 50% tariffs on countries supplying military weapons to Iran.
- Trump made this announcement via his social network Truth Social, emphasizing no exceptions or exemptions will be made.
Trump threatens tariffs on Iran's allies
Trump made the announcement on his social network Truth Social.
The US President assured that he would not make exceptions for anyone.
On April 8, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, during which the parties would hold talks on a full peace agreement.
Trump also declared that the United States had won a "total and final victory" after concluding a two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran.
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