An adviser to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Jagja Rahim-Safavi issued threats to organize attacks on Israeli diplomatic missions around the world.

What is known about Iran's threats to attack Israeli embassies around the world

The anti-Israel resistance front is ready for all scenarios of retaliation, and no Israeli embassy in the world is immune from them, said the former commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. Share

The threat came amid an attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria that killed 11 people, including two generals and five officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, but the ambassador and his family were not injured.

What is known about Israel's military operation in Gaza

According to the Times of Israel, on the night of April 7, the IDF command withdrew almost all military personnel from the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

Currently, only the "Nakhal" brigade remains on the territory of the enclave.

The withdrawal of Israeli troops from the southern Gaza Strip came after four months of continuous fighting in the Khan Younis area.

According to the journalists of the publication, the "Nakhal" brigade received the task of maintaining the security of the so-called Netsarim corridor, which crosses the Gaza Strip from east to west.

Israel completed construction of this more than six kilometer long corridor this year.

The corridor allows the IDF to conduct raids in northern and central Gaza, prevents Palestinians from returning to the northern part of the Strip, and allows humanitarian organizations to deliver aid directly to northern Gaza.

At the same time, the IDF keeps the northern and central parts of the Gaza Strip cut off from the south.

A high-ranking representative of the IDF assured that this decision had nothing to do with US pressure.