Iran unexpectedly announced safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz

Iran has announced the possibility of safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz under new rules. This came after the suspension of the US military mission.

Iran talks about “new procedures” for passage through the Strait of Hormuz

Iranian media reported that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz has become possible under "new procedures."

This decision came after the US suspended its military operation in this waterway.

Washington launched the "Project Freedom" mission on Sunday to provide assistance to commercial vessels as they pass through the strait.

However, the operation was suspended on Tuesday, citing progress in peace talks. Share

The Iranian statement does not specify what "new procedures" are in effect.

At the same time, gratitude was expressed to the captains and owners of the vessels for their cooperation.

Iran claims sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and has previously announced plans to charge a fee for safe transit.