Iran unexpectedly announced safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz
Category
World
Publication date

Iran unexpectedly announced safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz

Iran
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

Iran has announced the possibility of safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz under new rules. This came after the suspension of the US military mission.

Points of attention

  • Iran has introduced new procedures for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz after the US military mission was suspended.
  • The announcement of possible charges for safe transit by Iran has sparked outrage among world leaders over the perceived illegality and dangerous precedent.

Iran talks about “new procedures” for passage through the Strait of Hormuz

Iranian media reported that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz has become possible under "new procedures."

This decision came after the US suspended its military operation in this waterway.

Washington launched the "Project Freedom" mission on Sunday to provide assistance to commercial vessels as they pass through the strait.

However, the operation was suspended on Tuesday, citing progress in peace talks.

The Iranian statement does not specify what "new procedures" are in effect.

At the same time, gratitude was expressed to the captains and owners of the vessels for their cooperation.

Iran claims sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and has previously announced plans to charge a fee for safe transit.

Many world leaders warn that such a move is illegal and sets a dangerous precedent.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It could happen." Trump threatened Iran after the war ended
US may resume strikes on Iran

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?