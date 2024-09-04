Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris arrived in Kyiv. What is the purpose of the visit

Prime Minister of Ireland Simon Harris came to Ukraine on September 4. He will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
What is known about the visit of the Prime Minister of Ireland, Simon Harris
As noted, Simon Harris will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. According to RTE, they will discuss EU support for Ukraine, as well as prospects for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.
It is also planned that Harris and Zelenskyi will sign a memorandum of understanding regarding a new bilateral agreement between Ireland and Ukraine.
The agreement, which was negotiated by the Irish government the day before, will express Ireland's solidarity with Ukraine and its right to be protected from the illegal invasion of Russia.
What preceded it
Ukraine and Ireland held the last round of negotiations on the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on August 22.
Currently, Ukraine has already signed 25 such bilateral documents, as well as the Ukraine Compact, a multilateral document containing commitments to support Ukraine.
Simon Harris and Volodymyr Zelensky last met in July 2024 at Shannon Airport (Ireland).
Ireland supports Ukraine in the war with Russia, despite the fact that the country is neutral. This assumes that aid to Ireland must be non-lethal.
