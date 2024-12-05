According to Serhii Nazarenko, head of the Office of Identification and Countermeasures against Threats to Critical Infrastructure Objects of NEC "Ukrenergo", currently the construction of underground electrical substations in Ukraine to protect these critical infrastructure objects is unlikely due to the complexity and high cost of such projects.

Why is the construction of underground power stations not being considered in Ukraine?

I think it is too early for us to bury our energy system underground. She will still work. Yes, it is done in some countries, for example, in Japan, but there it is due to a lack of space. In our case, due to cost, time and technical problems, such solutions are quite problematic, especially in the short term, — explains Nazarenko.

He noted that the operation of such underground power stations will require the use of special equipment, among other things, technologies based on elegas, which significantly increases the cost of their use.

The construction of an underground substation is several times more expensive than a surface one, even without taking into account protection systems. Electric and gas technologies, which are necessary for such objects, are very expensive, — notes the representative of NEC "Ukrenergo".

In addition, Nazarenko drew attention to the difficulties in restoring underground objects in the event of their damage by high-precision weapons. In such situations, repair is virtually impossible, which makes such projects even more risky.

What is known about the reduction of blackout schedules in Ukraine

According to the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy, Mykola Kolisnyk, on the air of the telethon, the duration of power outages in Ukraine is gradually being reduced thanks to repairs to energy infrastructure facilities damaged as a result of attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

We can see the status due to the queues and schedules that are used. As a result of the effective and ongoing repairs that are currently underway, we are seeing the schedules gradually shorten. The only thing that remains is the constant risk of shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, Kolisnyk notes.

According to him, the reason for the current restrictions on the supply of electricity for Ukrainian consumers is exclusively the attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the objects of the critical energy infrastructure.