Italy will not buy weapons for Ukraine from the US — what is the reason?

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that his country's participation in NATO's program to purchase American weapons for Ukraine (PURL) would be "premature" amid ongoing peace talks.
Points of attention
- Italy's Foreign Minister cites ongoing peace negotiations as the reason for the country's refusal to participate in NATO's program to purchase American weapons for Ukraine (PURL).
- Italy emphasizes that as long as an agreement is reached and hostilities cease, there is no necessity for the procurement of weapons, highlighting the importance of security guarantees.
- Concerns over unfavorable developments leading to a potential loss of support from Italy and other countries in relations with Ukraine are raised in light of the decision.
Italy does not want to buy weapons for Ukraine from the US
Tajani's statement came amid media reports that the Italian government may postpone the adoption of a decree that would allow Rome to continue supplying military aid to Ukraine next year.
On December 3, while speaking to journalists in Brussels, the Italian Foreign Minister spoke about his country's participation in the PURL program.
In his opinion, this would be "premature" against the backdrop of ongoing peace negotiations.
It is worth noting that at the end of October, Italy privately expressed its willingness to pay for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine within the framework of PURL.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte recently stated that if peace talks are not successful, it is necessary to put pressure on Russia: through sustained military assistance to Ukraine and through the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions.
