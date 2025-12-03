Italy will not buy weapons for Ukraine from the US — what is the reason?

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that his country's participation in NATO's program to purchase American weapons for Ukraine (PURL) would be "premature" amid ongoing peace talks.

Italy does not want to buy weapons for Ukraine from the US

Tajani's statement came amid media reports that the Italian government may postpone the adoption of a decree that would allow Rome to continue supplying military aid to Ukraine next year.

On December 3, while speaking to journalists in Brussels, the Italian Foreign Minister spoke about his country's participation in the PURL program.

In his opinion, this would be "premature" against the backdrop of ongoing peace negotiations.

If we reach an agreement and the fighting stops, weapons will no longer be needed. Other things will be needed, such as security guarantees. Share

It is worth noting that at the end of October, Italy privately expressed its willingness to pay for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine within the framework of PURL.