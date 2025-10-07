Official Rome has publicly called for a ceasefire in all wars for the duration of the Winter Olympic Games, which will be held in February 2026 in northern Italy.

What is known about Italy's position?

The first to make such a proposal was the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Antonio Tajani.

During the 12th Italy-Latin America and the Caribbean Conference in Rome, the diplomat declared: "we must be champions of peace."

In addition, official Rome supports Donald Trump's plan for Gaza.

As Pope Leo said: one should never lose hope for peace.

Rome and Italy are increasingly becoming a crossroads of peace, development and growth. In the context of the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games, we are presenting to the United Nations a proposal for an Olympic Truce for all wars - in particular in Ukraine and the Middle East, - said Tajani. Share

What is important to understand is that the Winter Olympics will be held from February 6 to 26 in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Official Kyiv and Washington have long offered Russia a complete, unconditional ceasefire as a minimum step to reduce the suffering of the civilian population and open space for peace negotiations.

However, the problem is that Putin continues the war despite everything.