Official Rome has publicly called for a ceasefire in all wars for the duration of the Winter Olympic Games, which will be held in February 2026 in northern Italy.
Points of attention
- The proposed Olympic Truce aims to halt conflicts in regions like Ukraine and the Middle East, highlighting Italy's increasing role as a peace advocate.
- Despite international calls for ceasefire, including from Kyiv and Washington, Russia's reluctance to end hostilities raises questions about the effectiveness of Italy's truce proposal.
What is known about Italy's position?
The first to make such a proposal was the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Antonio Tajani.
During the 12th Italy-Latin America and the Caribbean Conference in Rome, the diplomat declared: "we must be champions of peace."
In addition, official Rome supports Donald Trump's plan for Gaza.
As Pope Leo said: one should never lose hope for peace.
What is important to understand is that the Winter Olympics will be held from February 6 to 26 in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.
Official Kyiv and Washington have long offered Russia a complete, unconditional ceasefire as a minimum step to reduce the suffering of the civilian population and open space for peace negotiations.
However, the problem is that Putin continues the war despite everything.
