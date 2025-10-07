Italy proposes a truce in all wars — what is the goal?
Category
World
Publication date

Italy proposes a truce in all wars — what is the goal?

What is known about Italy's position?
Читати українською
Source:  ANSA

Official Rome has publicly called for a ceasefire in all wars for the duration of the Winter Olympic Games, which will be held in February 2026 in northern Italy.

Points of attention

  • The proposed Olympic Truce aims to halt conflicts in regions like Ukraine and the Middle East, highlighting Italy's increasing role as a peace advocate.
  • Despite international calls for ceasefire, including from Kyiv and Washington, Russia's reluctance to end hostilities raises questions about the effectiveness of Italy's truce proposal.

What is known about Italy's position?

The first to make such a proposal was the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Antonio Tajani.

During the 12th Italy-Latin America and the Caribbean Conference in Rome, the diplomat declared: "we must be champions of peace."

In addition, official Rome supports Donald Trump's plan for Gaza.

As Pope Leo said: one should never lose hope for peace.

Rome and Italy are increasingly becoming a crossroads of peace, development and growth. In the context of the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games, we are presenting to the United Nations a proposal for an Olympic Truce for all wars - in particular in Ukraine and the Middle East, - said Tajani.

What is important to understand is that the Winter Olympics will be held from February 6 to 26 in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Official Kyiv and Washington have long offered Russia a complete, unconditional ceasefire as a minimum step to reduce the suffering of the civilian population and open space for peace negotiations.

However, the problem is that Putin continues the war despite everything.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers liberated Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are expelling Russians from the Dnipropetrovsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine receives cheap and effective missiles to destroy "Shaheeds"
Anti-drone missiles are already protecting Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Tomahawk for Ukraine. What Trump is really afraid of
Trump doesn't know how Ukraine will use Tomahawk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?