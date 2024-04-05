Japan bans export of over 150 goods to Russia

The Japanese government has announced that it will ban the export of 164 goods to Russia, including automotive engine oil and optical equipment.

New sanctions against the Russian Federation in Japan

The Ministry of Economy of Japan reported that the ban will come into effect on April 17.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a ban on the export of goods that could strengthen Russia's industrial base as part of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Under the new ban came:

Mineral fuels and oils and their distillates, bituminous substances and mineral waxes;

Inorganic chemicals and precious metals and their inorganic or organic compounds;

Plastics and products from them;

Steel products and their parts;

Products from base metals;

Boilers and machines, their parts and accessories (for example, grinding machines, woodworking machines);

Electrical equipment and its parts;

Yachts and other vessels for pleasure or sport, kayaks, canoes, light boats, fire boats, crane vessels and other vessels, floating docks and drilling or mining platforms;

Optical equipment, photographic equipment, measuring equipment and their parts and accessories.

Japan's trade ministry also said it had reviewed a ministerial notice banning imports of Russian rough diamonds used in jewellery. The measure takes effect on May 10.

"We will make every effort to implement a ban on exports to and imports from Russia in cooperation with the international community," Trade Minister Ken Saito said at a press conference. Share

Japan regularly expands sanctions against Russia

In March 2024, the country introduced restrictions against 12 people and 36 organizations associated with the Russian Federation.

Rosatomflot, Tinkoff Bank, Kalashnikov, Uralvagonzavod, Almaz-Antey, Artek camp were on the list of sanctions.

Officials involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children were also subject to restrictions.