Journalists revealed another secret of Navalny's death

The editors of The Insider report that they have obtained access to hundreds of official documents that confirm that the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was imprisoned in the "Polar Wolf" correctional facility, could have been poisoned.
Points of attention
- Journalists of The Insider gained access to hundreds of official documents confirming Navalny's possible poisoning in prison.
- The investigation showed that the official version of a heart rhythm disorder does not explain the symptoms observed before the death of the opposition player.
- Experts, in particular intensivist Oleksandr Polupan, claim that Navalny's symptoms are more indicative of poisoning than of a heart rhythm disorder.
Navalny could still be killed
Currently, journalists have at their disposal two versions of the resolution on the refusal to open a criminal case, signed by Major of Justice Oleksandr Varapaev.
In addition, it is emphasized that Navalny lay down on the floor, and then began to complain of sharp pain in the abdomen.
After that, he began to reflexively belch the contents of his stomach, had convulsions, and fainted, which was immediately reported to the medical staff of the correctional institution.
The publication has another document at its disposal — a description of the "removed objects", which also includes "samples of vomitus", and they were given for examination, although neither the examination nor the vomit was officially reported.
What experts say
Journalists also drew attention to the statement of intensivist Oleksandr Polupan.
What is important to understand is that it was he who treated Navalny in the Omsk hospital after poisoning with "Novachka" in 2020.
According to him, the symptoms mentioned in the documents do not match the official version.
Polupan draws attention to the fact that the official cause of death — a heart rhythm disorder — would not explain the symptoms we see in the decision: sharp abdominal pain, vomiting and convulsions.
According to journalists, other doctors of various specialties interviewed by The Insider agree with Polupan's words.
