Journalists revealed another secret of Navalny's death

The editors of The Insider report that they have obtained access to hundreds of official documents that confirm that the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was imprisoned in the "Polar Wolf" correctional facility, could have been poisoned.

Navalny could still be killed

Currently, journalists have at their disposal two versions of the resolution on the refusal to open a criminal case, signed by Major of Justice Oleksandr Varapaev.

Convicted Navalnyi O.O. On 02/16/2024, during his stay in the promenade yard No. 2, the EPC experienced a sharp deterioration in his health, which he reported to the on-duty employee of the institution, who took the latter from the premises of the promenade to the premises of section No. 4 of the EPC, the document says.

In addition, it is emphasized that Navalny lay down on the floor, and then began to complain of sharp pain in the abdomen.

After that, he began to reflexively belch the contents of his stomach, had convulsions, and fainted, which was immediately reported to the medical staff of the correctional institution.

The publication has another document at its disposal — a description of the "removed objects", which also includes "samples of vomitus", and they were given for examination, although neither the examination nor the vomit was officially reported.

What experts say

Journalists also drew attention to the statement of intensivist Oleksandr Polupan.

What is important to understand is that it was he who treated Navalny in the Omsk hospital after poisoning with "Novachka" in 2020.

According to him, the symptoms mentioned in the documents do not match the official version.

Polupan draws attention to the fact that the official cause of death — a heart rhythm disorder — would not explain the symptoms we see in the decision: sharp abdominal pain, vomiting and convulsions.

It is unlikely that such symptoms can be explained by anything other than poisoning. A short period of time between abdominal pain and convulsions suggests that it could be, for example, an organophosphorus substance (Novachok also belongs to the same class of substances, but only not when applied topically, but when applied internally), — indicates the doctor.

According to journalists, other doctors of various specialties interviewed by The Insider agree with Polupan's words.