Volunteer and blogger Oleksandr Karpyuk, known online as Serg Marco, commented on a new scandalous statement by former adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovych. As is known, the latter cynically reacted to the new execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian invaders. Arestovych shamelessly ridiculed how "healthy men crawl on their knees before death."

Karpyuk revealed his version of Arestovich's biography

According to the volunteer, there are many dark spots in the biography of the former OPU advisor that the general public does not know about.

Oleksandr Karpyuk notes that Oleksiy Arestovych did indeed graduate from the Higher Military Educational Institution (VVNI), but he did not devote time to his studies, but focused his attention on performing in the theater.

Despite this, his education at the Military Academy gave him the opportunity to address those who fought with the phrase: "I tell you as an officer to an officer..."

With the outbreak of the war in 2014, he did not join the army, for which he received a lot of criticism, because before the war he presented himself as a real soldier on social networks, and here a hero is running from the military registration and enlistment office. Arestovich turned to the Right Sector (Medved) to sign up for him. Marusya, Medved and Arestovich made a post on the topic "No, Arestovich is not a scythian who is running from the military registration and enlistment office, so he is such a volunteer in the Right Sector" (this is a free interpretation of what was in the post, he most likely had nothing to do with the official PS). Share

How Arestovych ended up in the 72nd Brigade

According to Oleksandr Karpyuk, in 2018 Arestovych “selected” a position for himself in the 72nd Brigade.

Despite the fact that he had no experience, he received a fairly high staff position — assistant to the deputy commander of the intelligence brigade.

Absolutely rear position, no combat sorties, it's all a lie, there is not a single combat order that Arestovich participated in reconnaissance sorties. And he couldn't, because servicemen with this level of clearance don't go on raids. Share

However, as it turned out, there weren't many adventures at the headquarters of the 72nd Brigade, so sometimes Arestovich hung out as a tourist with the groups that worked in the brigade's sector.

The volunteer notes that his tasks were not too difficult or responsible, for example, sitting in the trench behind and watching from afar how real guys work.

According to Kostyuk, Arestovych did not know how to engineer and did not even know how to shoot.

At one such moment, snipers arrived to work on the line of the 72nd Brigade, one of whom was the best instructor from all sniper schools — Roman Selikhov.

Arestovych took it upon himself to organize a way out for these snipers, because such cool guys had arrived, we had to hang out with them! As a result, the group entered a position that had been previously mined by the enemy (and there was information about this, Arestovych simply did not know about it, although it was his functional duty). Roma Selikhov died from an explosion on an OZM mine. Yes, the same OZM that Arestovych had bragged about exploding. Share

The former OPU traitor himself managed to survive because he was walking behind the whole time, on a lead, at a safe distance.

According to the volunteer, in addition to Roman Selikhov, a soldier from the 72nd brigade with the call sign “Poltava” was also killed. The second sniper miraculously survived, having been wounded.

That's how the best sniper instructor died. After that, the 72nd went into a frenzy, because what the f*ck was the assistant deputy brigade commander taking part in the sortie at all, without a combat order or anything else? Why was there such complete idiocy in planning the sortie, which led to the deaths of the fighters? They terminated the contract with Arestovich, as far as I know, he only served for 10 months. They got him off the court, according to Arestovich's investigation, there were no guys at the scene of the deaths. Everyone turned a blind eye. Share

Kostyuk draws attention to the fact that it was after this tragedy that Arestovych's fabrications about the OZM, from which he miraculously survived, and stories about "33 combat sorties" appeared.

Many Ukrainian soldiers want to talk to Arestovych face to face

As the volunteer notes, the former OPU advisor should have remained silent about the tragedy in the 72nd Brigade, because if they start an impartial investigation, “then he should go to jail.”

However, they say, even this doesn't stop Arestovich.

So. A person who has spent his whole life imitating a soldier, knows nothing about military affairs, that is, has absolutely no military skills, although 10 years of war have passed, came to the Armed Forces of Ukraine only after "deciding" on a convenient position, got involved in combat work, which ended with the death of valuable specialists, and then lied about those events — has no right to dictate how someone should die. Share

According to Kostyuk, when Arestovych returns to Ukraine, he will meet a large number of military personnel who would like to talk to him personally.