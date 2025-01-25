Volunteer and blogger Oleksandr Karpyuk, known online as Serg Marco, commented on a new scandalous statement by former adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovych. As is known, the latter cynically reacted to the new execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian invaders. Arestovych shamelessly ridiculed how "healthy men crawl on their knees before death."
Points of attention
- Oleksandr Karpyuk reveals unknown facts from the biography of Oleksiy Arestovych.
- The volunteer told how the latter ended up in the 72nd Brigade and how it ended.
- According to Karpyuk, Arestovych is guilty of the death of sniper instructor Roman Selikhov.
Karpyuk revealed his version of Arestovich's biography
According to the volunteer, there are many dark spots in the biography of the former OPU advisor that the general public does not know about.
Oleksandr Karpyuk notes that Oleksiy Arestovych did indeed graduate from the Higher Military Educational Institution (VVNI), but he did not devote time to his studies, but focused his attention on performing in the theater.
Despite this, his education at the Military Academy gave him the opportunity to address those who fought with the phrase: "I tell you as an officer to an officer..."
How Arestovych ended up in the 72nd Brigade
According to Oleksandr Karpyuk, in 2018 Arestovych “selected” a position for himself in the 72nd Brigade.
Despite the fact that he had no experience, he received a fairly high staff position — assistant to the deputy commander of the intelligence brigade.
However, as it turned out, there weren't many adventures at the headquarters of the 72nd Brigade, so sometimes Arestovich hung out as a tourist with the groups that worked in the brigade's sector.
The volunteer notes that his tasks were not too difficult or responsible, for example, sitting in the trench behind and watching from afar how real guys work.
According to Kostyuk, Arestovych did not know how to engineer and did not even know how to shoot.
At one such moment, snipers arrived to work on the line of the 72nd Brigade, one of whom was the best instructor from all sniper schools — Roman Selikhov.
The former OPU traitor himself managed to survive because he was walking behind the whole time, on a lead, at a safe distance.
According to the volunteer, in addition to Roman Selikhov, a soldier from the 72nd brigade with the call sign “Poltava” was also killed. The second sniper miraculously survived, having been wounded.
Kostyuk draws attention to the fact that it was after this tragedy that Arestovych's fabrications about the OZM, from which he miraculously survived, and stories about "33 combat sorties" appeared.
Many Ukrainian soldiers want to talk to Arestovych face to face
As the volunteer notes, the former OPU advisor should have remained silent about the tragedy in the 72nd Brigade, because if they start an impartial investigation, “then he should go to jail.”
However, they say, even this doesn't stop Arestovich.
According to Kostyuk, when Arestovych returns to Ukraine, he will meet a large number of military personnel who would like to talk to him personally.
