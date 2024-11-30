As a result of the explosion on the territory of Kosovo, the channel that feeds the power plants that provide the country with most of the electricity was damaged. Prime Minister Albin Kurti accused Serbia of the terrorist attack.

What is known about the new escalation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia

It is noted that the explosion occurred on Friday, November 29, near the town of Zubin Potok in the north of Kosovo, approximately 16 km from the border with Serbia.

As a result of the explosion, the flow of water, which is used by the cooling systems of power plants, was blocked.

This led to concerns that most of Kosovo could be without power over the weekend.

The Prime Minister of the country, Albin Kurti, said that Serbia is responsible for the explosion, and that the terrorist attack itself was carried out by "professionals" from gangs under the leadership of the Serbian authorities.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kosovo, Donika Gervala-Schwartz, said that the attack was copied from the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The new attack is copied from the methodology of Russian attacks on key infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. We ask all international partners to put pressure on the President of Serbia, Vučić, to immediately stop organizing and inciting conflict in the region, said Hervala-Schwarz.

Farouk Mujka, head of the water company Iber Lepenci, told local news portal Kallxo that an explosive device was thrown into the canal and damaged the wall.

Kurti said at an extraordinary press conference before midnight that the attack was an attempt to jeopardize the supply of water and electricity to Kosovo.

He called on citizens to "remain calm and follow official messages" from government agencies, which, he said, "are engaged in managing the situation and repairing the damage."

What will be the consequences of damage to the canal in Kosovo

Albin Kurti said that as a result of the damage to the canal, many areas of Kosovo may be left without electricity on the morning of November 30, and some cities and part of the capital Pristina may be without drinking water.

There can be no other address for the accusation of organization and organization of the attack, except for official Belgrade and the criminal structures led by Milan Radojčić, — stressed the prime minister of Kosovo.

He said that immediately after the conference he would meet with the commander of the peacekeeping mission of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Kosovo, KFOR, and that an extraordinary meeting of the Security Council of Kosovo would be held.

The Prime Minister of Kosovo linked the incident with an armed attack in the north of Kosovo more than a year ago.