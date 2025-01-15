In 2024, Russian courts stepped up the use of fines against journalists and readers who interact with media outlets declared "undesirable" by the Russian authorities, in a move aimed at intimidating and stifling independent journalism.

Russia has increased pressure on independent media due to fears of regime instability

As British intelligence notes, according to the Russian media organization Mediazon, a significant portion of the fines concern journalists from the Meduza project (based in Latvia), as well as Radio Liberty and the Dozhd TV channel.

Authors, editors, and commentators who participate in creating content that contradicts the official Russian position are subject to sanctions.

British intelligence emphasizes that these measures are aimed at:

Intimidation of independent media.

Refrain from publications that criticize the Russian government or the official version of events, particularly regarding the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Discouraging Russian citizens from interacting with independent media.

This activity is part of the Russian government's systematic efforts to restrict freedom of speech and control the media since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Share

How will the media in Russia work in the future?

Intelligence reports indicate that most independent media outlets in Russia have been forced to close or relocate abroad, while the Russian government is imposing increasingly stringent restrictions on access to foreign sources of information.