Kremlin propaganda actively uses artificial intelligence from ElevenLabs to generate voices in fake videos aimed at undermining Western aid to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Kremlin propaganda uses AI-generated fake videos to spread disinformation and undermine Western aid to Ukraine.
- ElevenLabs technology is instrumental in creating fake videos with AI-generated voices in various European languages, aiming to discredit European aid to Ukraine and accuse Ukrainian authorities of corruption.
- Recorded Future's report sheds light on the involvement of AI in Russian propaganda campaign, posing a threat by misinforming EU countries and undermining their support for Ukraine.
- The use of AI in propaganda demonstrates the dark side of technology in information warfare, highlighting the need for increased vigilance and awareness.
- Discover how AI is enabling Russian propaganda to build a sophisticated fake campaign to undermine European aid to Ukraine, using voices generated by artificial intelligence as a key tool.
Russian propaganda artificially generates votes with the help of AI in fake videos undermining Western aid to Ukraine
A report by cybersecurity company Recorded Future notes that fake videos actively distributed by Kremlin propaganda on social media use voices generated using artificial intelligence from ElevenLabs.
Cybersecurity analysts point out that this company is run by the "Social Design Agency," an entity under US sanctions.
Fake videos, voices for which are generated by AI from ElevenLabs, are aimed at the audience of EU countries. In them, the Ukrainian authorities are baselessly and absurdly accused of corruption, and the Western equipment provided by partners is called ineffective.
How AI is enabling Russian propaganda to build a fake campaign to undermine European aid to Ukraine
Voices generated by artificial intelligence became the key tool of the propaganda campaign.
Recorded Future claims that the organizers used ElevenLabs technology to create audio in various European languages without accent, including English, German, French, Polish.
The researchers found that several videos were voiced by real people. This became clear through a noticeable Russian accent.
Recorded Future specializes in collecting, analyzing and predicting cyber threats using AI and machine learning to monitor exposed information in real time.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-