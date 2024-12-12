Kremlin propaganda actively uses artificial intelligence from ElevenLabs to generate voices in fake videos aimed at undermining Western aid to Ukraine.

A report by cybersecurity company Recorded Future notes that fake videos actively distributed by Kremlin propaganda on social media use voices generated using artificial intelligence from ElevenLabs.

Cybersecurity analysts point out that this company is run by the "Social Design Agency," an entity under US sanctions.

Fake videos, voices for which are generated by AI from ElevenLabs, are aimed at the audience of EU countries. In them, the Ukrainian authorities are baselessly and absurdly accused of corruption, and the Western equipment provided by partners is called ineffective.

Voices generated by artificial intelligence became the key tool of the propaganda campaign.

Recorded Future claims that the organizers used ElevenLabs technology to create audio in various European languages without accent, including English, German, French, Polish.

The researchers found that several videos were voiced by real people. This became clear through a noticeable Russian accent.