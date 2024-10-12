Russian propaganda is massively spreading manipulations regarding mobilization in Ukraine

The propaganda of the Russian Federation has intensified its efforts to disrupt the mobilization in Ukraine, reports the Center for Combating Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Russian propaganda intensifies efforts to disrupt mobilization in Ukraine by spreading manipulative news and anti-mobilization narratives.
- The announced mobilization in Ukraine is a necessary measure in response to the threat from Russia and attempts to destabilize the country.
- There is an increase in publications promoting anti-mobilization narratives, depicting Ukrainian authorities unjustly and spreading negativity about the future of Ukraine.
- Russian propaganda channels fabricate false information about attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, such as the alleged attempt to attack the Kursk NPP, to create confusion and misinformation.
- The Center for Combating Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine emphasizes the importance of recognizing and countering manipulative news and narratives spread by Russian propaganda.
Russia is massively spreading manipulative news about the mobilization in Ukraine
Manipulations surrounding the checks that were carried out by TCC employees the day before, in particular in Kyiv, are spreading massively in the network.
There is an increase in the number of publications in the media and social networks that promote the following anti-mobilization narratives:
"mobilization in Ukraine is socially unjust";
"the Ukrainian authorities want to fight to the last Ukrainian";
"Ukraine has no future."
At the same time, the enemy's propagandists keep quiet about the tough mobilization measures taking place in Russia itself.
General mobilization was announced in Ukraine in connection with the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Russia as a forced measure and the only way to save the country from the Kremlin invaders. Employees of the TCC act within the framework of their powers, noted the TSC.
In Russia, they are lying about the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Kursk NPP
Russian propaganda channels said that the Armed Forces allegedly tried to attack the Kursk NPP. According to their data, the blow was apparently inflicted by a French aerial bomb.
The head of the CPD Andriy Kovalenko noted that the Russians threw in false information about an attack on the Kursk NPP with HIMARS.
Of course, since no one attacked the NPP, there is no point in this. The Russians show some kind of fire in Kurchatov and on the video there is an explosion on the ground. What is the purpose of shelling the nuclear power plant? She is far away. There is nothing to do with the attack on the Kursk NPP.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-