Russian propaganda is massively spreading manipulations regarding mobilization in Ukraine

The propaganda of the Russian Federation has intensified its efforts to disrupt the mobilization in Ukraine, reports the Center for Combating Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Russia is massively spreading manipulative news about the mobilization in Ukraine

Manipulations surrounding the checks that were carried out by TCC employees the day before, in particular in Kyiv, are spreading massively in the network.

Hostile media present this situation as "lawlessness" and try to magnify this event, give it more importance than it really is. Share

There is an increase in the number of publications in the media and social networks that promote the following anti-mobilization narratives:

"mobilization in Ukraine is socially unjust";

"the Ukrainian authorities want to fight to the last Ukrainian";

"Ukraine has no future."

At the same time, the enemy's propagandists keep quiet about the tough mobilization measures taking place in Russia itself.

General mobilization was announced in Ukraine in connection with the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Russia as a forced measure and the only way to save the country from the Kremlin invaders. Employees of the TCC act within the framework of their powers, noted the TSC.

In Russia, they are lying about the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Kursk NPP

Russian propaganda channels said that the Armed Forces allegedly tried to attack the Kursk NPP. According to their data, the blow was apparently inflicted by a French aerial bomb.

In addition, Russian mass media stated that the Ukrainian drone "Palyanytsia" could allegedly be directed towards Kurchatov. Share

The head of the CPD Andriy Kovalenko noted that the Russians threw in false information about an attack on the Kursk NPP with HIMARS.