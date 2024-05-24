Kuleba debunks propaganda about Putin's readiness to "freeze" his war against Ukraine

Russia is spreading anonymous claims that illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to freeze the war in order to disrupt the Peace Summit.
Kuleba revealed the essence of Russian fakes about the "freezing" of the war in Ukraine
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, emphasised the falsity of Russian reports about dictator Putin's readiness to "freeze" the war in Ukraine.
He announced this on the X social network.
Why are Russian "sources" suddenly telling the media that Putin is willing to halt the war at the current battle lines? It’s simple.— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 24, 2024
Putin is desperately trying to derail the Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15–16. He is scared of its success. His entourage sends these phony…
According to Kuleba, Putin's entourage is sending these false signals about the alleged readiness for a ceasefire, despite the fact that Russian forces continue to brutally attack Ukraine.
Kuleba emphasised that in this connection it is so important that as many leaders as possible from all continents and parts of the world are present at this summit.
When the whole world speaks out in support of restoring the full force of the UN Charter and international law, Russia will be forced to make a choice in favor of peace.
Peace summit in Switzerland: what is known
In the second half of June, Switzerland will host the first Global Peace Summit, which was initiated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It will be attended by those countries that are looking for ways to resolve the war in Ukraine and end it. At the same time, Russia was not invited to the event.
It is very important to send a signal that world leaders can really solve such difficult issues as ending the war and finding a just peace without the participation of Russia, added OP head Andriy Yermak.
