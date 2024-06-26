Kyiv's major Klitschko reveals reasons for accident on Underground's Blue Line

According to the capital's mayor, Vitali Klychko, the emergency between the "Demiivska" and "Lybidska" stations occurred due to non-compliance with construction technologies 15 years ago.
Klitschko revealed new details of the accident in Kyiv's underground
The mayor noted that the repair of the tunnel does not stop.
According to Vitali Klychko, the builders have currently completed the development of the pit with the fastening of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd tiers, as well as the chemical stabilization of the soils of the tunnel massif.
It is important to understand that it made it possible to stop water penetration into the structure.
In addition, specialists have examined the technical condition of the distillation tunnel frame on the first track between the "Demiivska" and "Lybidska" stations. However, the report on its condition is promised to be published later.
Accident in Kyiv underground. What is important to know
The authorities of the capital allocated 400 million hryvnias from the budget for the repair of the section of the underground tunnel between the "Lybidska" and "Demiivska" stations.
Work continues around the clock to restore the movement of trains on the underground Blue Line in early autumn 2024.
On March 15, the head of the public utility company "Kyiv Metropoliten", Viktor Braginskyy, wrote a resignation letter.
It is worth noting that this happened only after an investigation conducted by journalists.
Against the background of the accident, ground transport was organised between the "Lybidska" and "Teremky" stations for citizens and guests of the capital.
