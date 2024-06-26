Kyiv's major Klitschko reveals reasons for accident on Underground's Blue Line
Category
Events
Publication date

Kyiv's major Klitschko reveals reasons for accident on Underground's Blue Line

Vitaliy Klitschko
Klitschko
Читати українською

According to the capital's mayor, Vitali Klychko, the emergency between the "Demiivska" and "Lybidska" stations occurred due to non-compliance with construction technologies 15 years ago.

Points of attention

  • The Kyiv authorities allocated 400 million hryvnias to repair the tunnel between the stations "Lybidska" and "Demiivska" and restore underground traffic.
  • Work to restore traffic on the underground blue branch of the metro continues around the clock.
  • They intend to finish them by the beginning of autumn 2024.
  • The head of "Kyiv Metropoliten" submitted an application for dismissal after the investigation of the accident, which journalists conducted.

Klitschko revealed new details of the accident in Kyiv's underground

It has already been established that the emergency there arose due to non-compliance with the technology during the construction of the race 15 years ago.

Vitali Klitschko

Vitali Klitschko

Mayor of Kyiv

The mayor noted that the repair of the tunnel does not stop.

According to Vitali Klychko, the builders have currently completed the development of the pit with the fastening of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd tiers, as well as the chemical stabilization of the soils of the tunnel massif.

It is important to understand that it made it possible to stop water penetration into the structure.

The sealing of static cracks and joints of the tunnel frame in places of bolted connections is ongoing, Vitali Klitschko stressed.

In addition, specialists have examined the technical condition of the distillation tunnel frame on the first track between the "Demiivska" and "Lybidska" stations. However, the report on its condition is promised to be published later.

Accident in Kyiv underground. What is important to know

The authorities of the capital allocated 400 million hryvnias from the budget for the repair of the section of the underground tunnel between the "Lybidska" and "Demiivska" stations.

Work continues around the clock to restore the movement of trains on the underground Blue Line in early autumn 2024.

On March 15, the head of the public utility company "Kyiv Metropoliten", Viktor Braginskyy, wrote a resignation letter.

It is worth noting that this happened only after an investigation conducted by journalists.

Against the background of the accident, ground transport was organised between the "Lybidska" and "Teremky" stations for citizens and guests of the capital.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A new section of tunnel underground in Kyiv is to be built between the "Demiivska" and "Lybidska" stations by 2024 fall
Underground
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Dnipro" underground station in Kyiv to reopen on March 8
KMDA
Dnipro underground station
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Two injured after Russian army struck Kyiv region with missiles
Kyiv OVA
Kyiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?