The Russian army hit the Kyiv region with missiles — there are casualties
Ukraine
Kyiv OVA
Kyiv
As a result of falling fragments of a Russian rocket, six high-rise buildings and more than 20 private houses were damaged in one of the settlements.

 

Points of attention

 

  • The victims of the Russian strike received medical assistance on the spot and did not require hospitalization.
  • Buildings were damaged and local residents were injured as a result of a Russian missile hitting a settlement in Kyiv region.
  • A missile attack by the Russian army also took place in Kharkiv, which resulted in the death of two people and injuries to 18 city residents.
  • Operational services and local authorities are actively eliminating the consequences of the attacks and providing assistance to the victims.

As a result of the attack of the Russian Federation on the Kyiv region, two people were injured

On June 23, the enemy attacked the Kyiv region with rockets. Two people were injured. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ruslan Kravchenko.

As of 8:00 a.m., two people sought medical attention. Injuries are minor. Medical assistance is provided on site. The victims do not need hospitalization.

Ruslan Kravchenko

According to him, six high-rise buildings and more than 20 private houses were damaged as a result of falling debris in one of the settlements.

Windows, balconies, facades and roofs have been broken in the premises. Gas station buildings, pharmacies, businesses, an administrative building and three cars were also damaged.

Operational services on the ground continue to record and eliminate the consequences of the missile attack.

All necessary assistance to the population will be provided. We are already working on this together with representatives of the local community. Damaged windows in houses will be replaced by the GEM international fund. More detailed information later, Kravchenko assured.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine stated that 2 units of equipment and 15 personnel were involved in the liquidation.

Russia made four strikes on Kharkiv - there are dead and wounded

In the afternoon of June 22, Russian terrorists again attacked Kharkiv from the air. The Russian army struck a residential building, there are victims.

According to the preliminary information of emergency doctors, two people died. At least two people were injured. The examination is ongoing.

Oleg Sinegubov

Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed the number of dead. Also, 18 townspeople were injured due to the Russian strike on Kharkiv.

Ukraine
