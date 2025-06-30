Large-scale anti-government protests continue in Serbia

In the Serbian capital, Belgrade, hundreds of students and other protesters blocked several important streets and erected barricades on the night of June 30 as part of an anti-government protest.

Protests in Serbia against pro-Russian President Vucic

Serbian media are publishing footage from the streets and intersections of the capital, showing hundreds of people, tent camps and barricades made of garbage cans. According to the publication, the Gazela Bridge over the Sava River, in particular, is blocked.

Similar actions took place in other cities in Serbia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Ivica Dacic said that authorities were monitoring the roadblocks and urged people to remain calm.

The Associated Press news agency estimates the number of participants in the action on the night of June 30 at several thousand.

The action is being organized by the student protest group "Blokada." Hundreds of thousands of people have signed up on social media. It published a map of Belgrade, highlighting the points where it called for people to come and block the streets.

On Sunday, police said 48 officers were injured and 22 protesters sought medical attention. Of the 77 people detained, 38 remained in custody on Sunday, most of them facing criminal charges, Dacic said.

At least eight people were detained throughout the day, prosecutors said.

President Aleksandar Vučić cynically called the radical participants in the riots "terrorists" and criticized the rector of the University of Belgrade, Vladan Đokić, who is participating in the rallies.

On the eve of a large anti-government rally, Serbian police detained six people on charges of plotting to overthrow the government.

On November 1, 2024, part of the outer roof of a train station collapsed in the Serbian city of Novi Sad. As a result, more than 10 people died.

Since then, Serbia has been gripped by student-led anti-government protests. On January 27, students began a 24-hour blockade of a key transport hub in Belgrade, increasing pressure on the government. On January 28, Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vučević announced his resignation amid the protests.

In April, Serbia approved the composition of a new government headed by Djuro Matsuta, a professor of medicine with no political experience.