Latvia transfers €1 million for drones to Ukraine

On April 4, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal arrived in Latvia and met with his Latvian counterpart Evika Silinea.
Ukraine and Latvia discussed bilateral cooperation
PM Shmyhal said that at the meeting with Siliņa, he discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, including military and technical assistance.
At a joint press conference, Latvian PM Siliņa said that in April, Latvia provided Ukraine with a new aid package.
She added that her country has joined the drone coalition and will soon deliver a batch of drones to Ukraine.
In addition, Latvia supports the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine. The country will provide 10 million euros for this.
Latvia allocated almost 10 million euros in aid to Ukraine
The day before, it became known that the government of Latvia approved a new package of comprehensive assistance to Ukraine for almost €10 million:
€5.3 million will be directed to the reconstruction of Ukraine.
The Latvian government allocated €4.3 million to support the Armed Forces through the European Peace Fund.
Latvia takes care of the restoration and reconstruction of Chernihiv region.
