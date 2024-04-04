Latvia transfers €1 million for drones to Ukraine
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Shmyhal and Siliņa
On April 4, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal arrived in Latvia and met with his Latvian counterpart Evika Silinea.

Ukraine and Latvia discussed bilateral cooperation

PM Shmyhal said that at the meeting with Siliņa, he discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, including military and technical assistance.

At a joint press conference, Latvian PM Siliņa said that in April, Latvia provided Ukraine with a new aid package.

And we provided donations for both material and technical things, as well as ammunition and weapons that we have. Especially ammunition is very important for Ukraine. We also discussed this today. Explosives, transport, weapons, individual equipment are very important.

She added that her country has joined the drone coalition and will soon deliver a batch of drones to Ukraine.

We plan to send the first €1 million UAVs very soon. The drones have already been tested, and our colleagues have recognised them as meeting the requirements.

Evika Siliņa

Evika Siliņa

Latvian PM

In addition, Latvia supports the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine. The country will provide 10 million euros for this.

We will also deliver the necessary equipment, as well as provide rehabilitation to the Ukrainian military, she added.

Latvia allocated almost 10 million euros in aid to Ukraine

The day before, it became known that the government of Latvia approved a new package of comprehensive assistance to Ukraine for almost €10 million:

  • €5.3 million will be directed to the reconstruction of Ukraine.

  • The Latvian government allocated €4.3 million to support the Armed Forces through the European Peace Fund.

Latvia takes care of the restoration and reconstruction of Chernihiv region.

