Le Monde learned about a secret contract between Ukraine and France
Ukraine and France
Source:  Le Monde

According to Le Monde, Kyiv has already ordered a second Control Master 200 radar system from the French company Thales to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.

Points of attention

  • The Control Master 200 detects and tracks different types of targets in all environments, helping to coordinate air defense efforts.
  • Ground Master 200 is a medium-range radar that allows you to detect and fight enemy aircraft at long distances.
  • The radar works effectively both in the case of aircraft at high altitude and drones at low speed and low altitude.

Ukraine is actively looking for ways to strengthen air defense

As the journalists managed to find out, the order has already been issued by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is important to understand that Kyiv received the first such radar last year.

Control Master 200 has already demonstrated its effectiveness. The cost of the new purchase is not yet known.

The ControlMaster 200 simultaneously detects and tracks low- and high-altitude targets in all types of environments, ensuring the coordination of air defense assets, from very short-range air defense to extended short-range air defense (E-Shorad), Thales representatives explain.

In addition, it is emphasized that the French system consists of:

  • Ground Master 200 air surveillance radar,

  • radio communication system, ControlView control center,

  • of a portable weapons distribution terminal.

Photo: wikipedia.org

What else is known about the Ground Master 200

The Ground Master 200 is a medium-range truck-mounted radar.

Thanks to it, soldiers have the ability to spot enemy aircraft at a distance of 250 kilometers and fight them at a distance of 100 kilometers.

At the same time, it does not matter whether the targets fly at low speed and low altitude, like drones, or at high altitude, like airplanes, says Thales.

According to company representatives, the Ground Master 200 effectively protects against missiles and artillery fire, as it warns ground troops of enemy fire.

Journalists also point out that the operators of Ground Master 200 as of today are Norway, as well as the UAE.

Official Kyiv first signed an agreement to purchase GM 200 in February 2023.

