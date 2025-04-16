"Legion of Babies". Musk is looking for future mothers for his children through social media

The mother of billionaire Elon Musk's 14th child, Ashley St. Clair, has said that Musk offered her $15 million and $100,000 a month in exchange for her silence about the child. He also offered her to find him surrogate mothers for his future offspring.
Points of attention
- Elon Musk is actively seeking future mothers for his children through social media, offering financial incentives for their silence about the babies.
- The scandal includes controversial proposals involving surrogate mothers to accelerate the process of having more children.
- Musk has expressed his desire to increase the number of his children to 'the level of a legion before the apocalypse,' stirring public controversy.
Musk is looking for future mothers for his children via Twitter
American businessman Elon Musk probably has 14 children by different women, although people who are in contact with him believe there could be more. Max finds women on his own social network X.
Among the publication's interlocutors is 26-year-old Ashley St. Clair, a popular conservative blogger in the X-rated world, who announced in February that she had given birth to Musk's son, Romulus.
This statement sparked a public spat between Musk and St. Clair. The businessman stressed that he had never publicly acknowledged paternity of the boy, yet he had given the woman at least $2.5 million.
St. Clair said that even during her pregnancy, Musk suggested that she involve other women, surrogate mothers, in order to have more children faster.
The woman showed the journalist a message from Musk, where he says he wants to increase the number of children to "the level of a legion before the apocalypse."
According to the WSJ, Musk's assistant offered hush-hush agreements to other mothers of his children.
Cryptocurrency influencer Tiffany Fong told the publication that Musk started liking and replying to her posts, increasing her audience and income by X. Then he wrote to her and suggested that they have a child together. They never met in person, and the woman did not accept the offer.
As a reminder, the head of Tesla and SpaceX, the owner of the X network, billionaire Elon Musk is "massively offering" his sperm to women if they agree to have a child with him. To do this, he is equipping a family estate in Texas, as reported by The New York Times.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-