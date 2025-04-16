"Legion of Babies". Musk is looking for future mothers for his children through social media

The mother of billionaire Elon Musk's 14th child, Ashley St. Clair, has said that Musk offered her $15 million and $100,000 a month in exchange for her silence about the child. He also offered her to find him surrogate mothers for his future offspring.

Musk is looking for future mothers for his children via Twitter

American businessman Elon Musk probably has 14 children by different women, although people who are in contact with him believe there could be more. Max finds women on his own social network X.

Among the publication's interlocutors is 26-year-old Ashley St. Clair, a popular conservative blogger in the X-rated world, who announced in February that she had given birth to Musk's son, Romulus.

Ashley St. Clair with baby Mask

This statement sparked a public spat between Musk and St. Clair. The businessman stressed that he had never publicly acknowledged paternity of the boy, yet he had given the woman at least $2.5 million.

The woman said Musk offered her $15 million and $100,000 a month in exchange for her silence about the child. When she wanted the businessman to take a paternity test, she had to talk to Musk’s assistant, Jared Birchall. He warned the woman that when the mother of Musk’s child goes “the legal route” in these discussions, “it always leads to a worse outcome for that woman than it would have been otherwise.” Share

St. Clair said that even during her pregnancy, Musk suggested that she involve other women, surrogate mothers, in order to have more children faster.

The woman showed the journalist a message from Musk, where he says he wants to increase the number of children to "the level of a legion before the apocalypse."

According to the WSJ, Musk's assistant offered hush-hush agreements to other mothers of his children.

Cryptocurrency influencer Tiffany Fong told the publication that Musk started liking and replying to her posts, increasing her audience and income by X. Then he wrote to her and suggested that they have a child together. They never met in person, and the woman did not accept the offer.

As a reminder, the head of Tesla and SpaceX, the owner of the X network, billionaire Elon Musk is "massively offering" his sperm to women if they agree to have a child with him. To do this, he is equipping a family estate in Texas, as reported by The New York Times.