Life with a brain chip. The first Neuralink patient shares his impressions

A year ago, American billionaire Elon Musk's company officially confirmed that it had successfully implanted the first Neuralink implant into a human brain. The patient was 30-year-old Noland Arbo, who decided to tell reporters how his life had changed.

According to Noland Arbo, he can now control a computer using only the power of his mind.

What is important to understand is that 8 years ago, a man was injured while working at a summer camp: while swimming in a lake, a friend accidentally hit him in the head when they jumped into the water together.

This resulted in spinal cord damage, and Noland lost mobility below the neck.

"My brain is the last part of me that I really feel in control of," the man emphasized.

Noland Arbo says that he can use his mind to move a cursor on a screen, type messages, and even compete in video games.

In the future, the chip could help not only people with disabilities, but also become a tool for improving cognitive abilities, connecting to digital systems, and even exchanging thoughts between people via a neural interface.