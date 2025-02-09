Life with a brain chip. The first Neuralink patient shares his impressions
Category
Technology
Publication date

Life with a brain chip. The first Neuralink patient shares his impressions

A patient with a Neuralink chip spoke about the changes in his life
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

A year ago, American billionaire Elon Musk's company officially confirmed that it had successfully implanted the first Neuralink implant into a human brain. The patient was 30-year-old Noland Arbo, who decided to tell reporters how his life had changed.

Points of attention

  • Thanks to the Neuralink chip, Noland can control a computer with the power of thought.
  • The implant can become not only an aid for people with disabilities, but also a tool for improving cognitive abilities and communication through a neurointerface.

A patient with a Neuralink chip spoke about the changes in his life

According to Noland Arbo, he can now control a computer using only the power of his mind.

What is important to understand is that 8 years ago, a man was injured while working at a summer camp: while swimming in a lake, a friend accidentally hit him in the head when they jumped into the water together.

This resulted in spinal cord damage, and Noland lost mobility below the neck.

"My brain is the last part of me that I really feel in control of," the man emphasized.

Noland Arbo says that he can use his mind to move a cursor on a screen, type messages, and even compete in video games.

In the future, the chip could help not only people with disabilities, but also become a tool for improving cognitive abilities, connecting to digital systems, and even exchanging thoughts between people via a neural interface.

However, there are a number of ethical issues raised by the use of this technology. For example, Noland notes that reading and transmitting brain signals could lead to possible unauthorized access to personal information.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Technologies open a window of opportunity on the front, but there is a "but"
The benefits of technology are not long-lasting

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?