Liquidation of MSEK in Ukraine — what will happen next

According to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Denys Shmyhal, the medical and social expert commission (MSEK) in Ukraine will be replaced by a new European model.
Points of attention
- The implementation of a digital and transparent system for determining disability is necessary against the background of the high-profile scandal surrounding MSEK.
- Liquidation of MSEK requires full digitalization of all stages of work and establishment of personal responsibility in central authorities.
- Denys Shmyhal and Volodymyr Zelenskyy support the reform and emphasize the need to promptly combat violations and false disabilities.
The Ukrainian authorities have already found an alternative for MSEK
As the Prime Minister emphasized, in accordance with the decree of the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, MSEK will be liquidated by the end of this year.
Denys Shmyhal also officially confirmed that a digital, transparent, European model for relevant definitions will be implemented instead.
In addition, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers added that it was already possible to implement a number of personnel orders, in particular regarding the dismissal of the management of the central MSEK and the heads of the specialized department of the Ministry of Health.
How Zelensky himself commented on this situation
As the head of state said on October 22, he learned about numerous violations of the MSEK and false disabilities for officials.
Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that hundreds of such facts of apparently unjustified disabilities were recorded among officials of customs, tax, the Pension Fund system, and local administrations.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that there should be personal responsibility and personnel decisions due to this situation in the central authorities — in the vertical of control over MSEK.
