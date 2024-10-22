Liquidation of MSEK in Ukraine — what will happen next

According to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Denys Shmyhal, the medical and social expert commission (MSEK) in Ukraine will be replaced by a new European model.

The Ukrainian authorities have already found an alternative for MSEK

As the Prime Minister emphasized, in accordance with the decree of the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, MSEK will be liquidated by the end of this year.

Denys Shmyhal also officially confirmed that a digital, transparent, European model for relevant definitions will be implemented instead.

In addition, today I instructed the Minister of Health to submit all the necessary regulatory documents and draft laws for consideration by the Cabinet of Ministers in order to finally complete this reform no later than November 1. Denis Shmyhal Head of the CMU

In addition, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers added that it was already possible to implement a number of personnel orders, in particular regarding the dismissal of the management of the central MSEK and the heads of the specialized department of the Ministry of Health.

How Zelensky himself commented on this situation

As the head of state said on October 22, he learned about numerous violations of the MSEK and false disabilities for officials.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that hundreds of such facts of apparently unjustified disabilities were recorded among officials of customs, tax, the Pension Fund system, and local administrations.

All this must be dealt with carefully and promptly. The MSEK system should be liquidated. But for real and precisely systemic changes, it is necessary to carry out full digitalization of all stages of work related to the establishment of disability, — the Ukrainian leader emphasized. Share

Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that there should be personal responsibility and personnel decisions due to this situation in the central authorities — in the vertical of control over MSEK.