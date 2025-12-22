Lithuania has provided Ukraine with a powerful thermal power plant — it will provide light and heat to 1 million people

The European Commission has transferred to Ukraine a thermal power plant from Lithuania, which should provide electricity to about a million Ukrainians.

Ukraine received a powerful thermal power plant from Lithuania

The European Commission has transferred to Ukraine a thermal power plant from Lithuania, which should provide electricity to about a million Ukrainians.

The complex operation, which lasted 11 months, included 149 shipments of equipment weighing a total of 2,399 tons. Among them, 40 were oversized loads, including extremely heavy transformers and stators weighing about 172 tons each, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said. Share

Support from the Polish Government Agency for Strategic Reserves is reported to have played an important role in ensuring the complex transportation of these components.

The provided equipment helped carry out emergency repairs in several regions of Ukraine where energy infrastructure was significantly damaged as a result of Russian strikes.

"We are extremely grateful to our partners from Lithuania, Poland and the entire European community who helped us obtain critically needed equipment. It helped restore important energy capacities and strengthen the resilience of the energy system," said Acting Minister of Energy of Ukraine Artem Nekrasov.

Haja Lahbib, European Commissioner for Preparedness, Crisis Management and Equality, stressed that the supply of this power plant will help provide light and heat to one million people facing the fourth winter of Russia's aggressive war.

According to the Ministry of Energy, this logistical operation is part of the EU's comprehensive response to the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine since February 2022, coordinated through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.