Lithuania ready to accept additional US military contingent — Nauseda
Category
World
Publication date

Lithuania ready to accept additional US military contingent — Nauseda

Nauseda
Читати українською
Source:  LRT

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that Europe should do everything possible to keep American troops, and stressed that Lithuania is ready to accept additional troops.

Points of attention

  • President Gitanas Nauseda highlights the crucial role of American troops in ensuring security in Europe.
  • Lithuania is willing to accept an increased US military contingent on its territory to maintain Washington's focus on the region.

Lithuania seeks to increase the number of US troops on its territory

He said this while talking to reporters on May 7.

According to the Lithuanian president, maintaining Washington's focus on the region is crucial, and NATO allies must ensure that the US does not divert its attention from Europe.

First of all, we are interested in ensuring that these troops, which may be withdrawn from Germany, remain in Europe.

Gitanas Nauseda

Gitanas Nauseda

President of Lithuania

Therefore, Nauseda stated that Lithuania would be ready to accept additional Allied forces if a troop rotation takes place.

We in Lithuania are ready to host as many allies as we can. We expect 5,000 German troops by the end of 2027. There are already over 1,000 American troops on our territory, and we are certainly ready to host even more in the future and to fulfill all our infrastructure commitments.

According to media reports, the withdrawal of US troops announced by Washington will primarily concern the American mechanized brigade stationed in Filseck in Bavaria.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania has provided Ukraine with a powerful thermal power plant — it will provide light and heat to 1 million people
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
thermal power plant

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?