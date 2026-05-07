Lithuania ready to accept additional US military contingent — Nauseda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that Europe should do everything possible to keep American troops, and stressed that Lithuania is ready to accept additional troops.

Lithuania seeks to increase the number of US troops on its territory

He said this while talking to reporters on May 7.

According to the Lithuanian president, maintaining Washington's focus on the region is crucial, and NATO allies must ensure that the US does not divert its attention from Europe.

First of all, we are interested in ensuring that these troops, which may be withdrawn from Germany, remain in Europe. Gitanas Nauseda President of Lithuania

Therefore, Nauseda stated that Lithuania would be ready to accept additional Allied forces if a troop rotation takes place.

We in Lithuania are ready to host as many allies as we can. We expect 5,000 German troops by the end of 2027. There are already over 1,000 American troops on our territory, and we are certainly ready to host even more in the future and to fulfill all our infrastructure commitments.

According to media reports, the withdrawal of US troops announced by Washington will primarily concern the American mechanized brigade stationed in Filseck in Bavaria.