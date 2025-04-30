Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall to jointly produce weapons in Europe

Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall sign memorandum of cooperation

The companies intend to expand the scope of cooperation to act as a European center of excellence in the production of missiles and projectiles to strengthen the security and independence of Europe.

The Rheinmetall-led competence center will operate primarily in Germany and other European countries. The companies have already begun to define the next steps for its establishment. Implementation is subject to approval by the US and German governments. Share

Thanks to this project, Rheinmetall, which has access to the markets of many countries as a leading systems manufacturer in Europe, and Lockheed Martin, as a leading international manufacturer of missiles and rockets, are joining forces to act together in the growing military market for the benefit of their customers, the companies emphasized.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing transatlantic security and providing proven, state-of-the-art capabilities to our allies. It is a step towards helping our European customers meet their NATO commitments. This partnership will strengthen the defense industry and create jobs in the United States and Europe," said Ray Picelli, vice president of international affairs at Lockheed Martin, in a statement.

Rheinmetall AG CEO Armin Papperger said that Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall complement each other perfectly thanks to their specific skills and technological expertise.

In the growing European market, we aim to play a significant role in the production of missiles and projectiles, for which there is significant demand. Rheinmetall will be involved not only in sales, but also with a significant share in production. Armin Papperger CEO of Rheinmetall AG

Lockheed Martin has been a partner of German industry for over 50 years and continues to build on these partnerships by working with companies like Rheinmetall that have advanced technological capabilities.

As part of the international F-35 fighter supply chain, Rheinmetall will begin production of the first of approximately 400 F-35 center fuselage sections in July 2025.

In 2023, Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin joined forces to jointly develop the GMARS multiple launch rocket system to meet the growing need for long-range rocket artillery. It was first presented to the public in Paris in the summer of 2024 at the Eurosatory exhibition.