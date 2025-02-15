Rheinmetall will build a third military plant in Ukraine — which one

German defense concern Rheinmetall plans to build three military factories in Ukraine. This will happen regardless of whether there is a war in Ukraine or not.

Rheinmetall to build a plant in Ukraine to produce anti-aircraft systems

This was stated by the CEO of the concern, Armin Papperger, during the Munich Security Conference.

We keep our word. Our strategy is to build three factories in Ukraine, and this does not depend on whether there is a war or not. Armin Papperger CEO of Rheinmetall

He also clarified what exactly these factories will produce and noted that the first factory has already been built.

We are satisfied with the cooperation. The first plant to start operating in Ukraine was a plant for repairing equipment, now an ammunition production plant is being built, and the third one we would like to build is a plant for producing anti-aircraft systems.

Papperger also added that despite the fact that the process of cooperation between the concern in Ukraine is taking place more slowly than in Europe, cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Industry of Ukraine is developing well.

In addition, he noted the active participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in decision-making and promoting progress. Share

Recall, in November 2024, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Rheinmetall was completing the construction of a second plant in Ukraine. Although, as Papperger clarified in an interview today, it will only be operational in 2026, as there were delays.