Rheinmetall will build a third military plant in Ukraine — which one

German defense concern Rheinmetall plans to build three military factories in Ukraine. This will happen regardless of whether there is a war in Ukraine or not.
Points of attention
- Rheinmetall, a German defense concern, is set to build a third military plant in Ukraine for the production of anti-aircraft systems.
- The company remains committed to expanding its operations in Ukraine, showcasing a strategic partnership with the country's Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Industry.
- Ukraine's growing army strength has made it an appealing partner for international defense companies like Rheinmetall.
Rheinmetall to build a plant in Ukraine to produce anti-aircraft systems
This was stated by the CEO of the concern, Armin Papperger, during the Munich Security Conference.
He also clarified what exactly these factories will produce and noted that the first factory has already been built.
We are satisfied with the cooperation. The first plant to start operating in Ukraine was a plant for repairing equipment, now an ammunition production plant is being built, and the third one we would like to build is a plant for producing anti-aircraft systems.
Papperger also added that despite the fact that the process of cooperation between the concern in Ukraine is taking place more slowly than in Europe, cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Industry of Ukraine is developing well.
Recall, in November 2024, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Rheinmetall was completing the construction of a second plant in Ukraine. Although, as Papperger clarified in an interview today, it will only be operational in 2026, as there were delays.
