Rheinmetall provided Ukraine with access to SAR satellite images. Why is this important?
SAR
Source:  Rheinmetall

The German defense concern recalled that it had signed a contract with Ukraine that expands its access to SAR satellite images from ICEYE.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine expanded access to SAR satellite images from ICEYE thanks to an agreement with the German concern Rheinmetall.
  • Satellite images obtained from ICEYE allow the generation of highly detailed images regardless of weather conditions.
  • These data will become the basis for intelligence operations and decisions that will help the Ukrainian Armed Forces in observation and their own positioning.
  • ICEYE SAR satellites can identify the smallest objects on Earth, which will allow to obtain decisive advantages in combat situations.
  • Independence from weather conditions and time of day makes SAR ICEYE satellites a key tool for ensuring the safety and efficiency of actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukraine receives SAR satellite images from ICEYE

From the beginning of October 2024, Ukraine receives new satellite images taken by SAR satellites. These data will complement the intelligence received from other sources and will become the basis for decision-making and operational planning of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Thus, Ukraine was able to gain access to the entire fleet of ICEYE radar satellites.

What is the special feature of ICEYE satellites

As noted in Rheinmetall, SAR satellites from ICEYE can generate high-resolution images regardless of weather conditions and time of day.

With the help of such satellites, you can take very detailed pictures that allow you to identify even the smallest objects on Earth.

This can provide decisive advantages to the Armed Forces for surveillance, target acquisition, reconnaissance or self-positioning on the battlefield.

More on the topic

How do you like that?

