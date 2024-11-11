Rheinmetall provided Ukraine with access to SAR satellite images. Why is this important?

The German defense concern recalled that it had signed a contract with Ukraine that expands its access to SAR satellite images from ICEYE.

Ukraine receives SAR satellite images from ICEYE

From the beginning of October 2024, Ukraine receives new satellite images taken by SAR satellites. These data will complement the intelligence received from other sources and will become the basis for decision-making and operational planning of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Share

Thus, Ukraine was able to gain access to the entire fleet of ICEYE radar satellites.

What is the special feature of ICEYE satellites

As noted in Rheinmetall, SAR satellites from ICEYE can generate high-resolution images regardless of weather conditions and time of day.

With the help of such satellites, you can take very detailed pictures that allow you to identify even the smallest objects on Earth.