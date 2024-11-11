Rheinmetall provided Ukraine with access to SAR satellite images. Why is this important?

The German defense concern recalled that it had signed a contract with Ukraine that expands its access to SAR satellite images from ICEYE.
Points of attention
Ukraine receives SAR satellite images from ICEYE
Thus, Ukraine was able to gain access to the entire fleet of ICEYE radar satellites.
What is the special feature of ICEYE satellites
As noted in Rheinmetall, SAR satellites from ICEYE can generate high-resolution images regardless of weather conditions and time of day.
With the help of such satellites, you can take very detailed pictures that allow you to identify even the smallest objects on Earth.
This can provide decisive advantages to the Armed Forces for surveillance, target acquisition, reconnaissance or self-positioning on the battlefield.
