"Long Neptune". Zelenskyy announced the successful test of a new Ukrainian missile

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported "significant results" regarding Ukraine's missile program following the tests of the Long Neptune.

Ukraine used a new Long Neptune missile against Russia

Zelenskyy announced this during a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

There were reports on our missile program. We have significant results. "Long Neptune" has been tested and successfully used in combat. New Ukrainian missile, precise strike. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that the distance of the "Long Neptune" is a thousand kilometers.

Thank you to our Ukrainian developers, manufacturers, and military. We continue to work to ensure Ukrainian security.

Recall that at the end of 2023, it became known that Ukraine was developing a new modification of the missile for the domestic Neptune missile complex.