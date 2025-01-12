Los Angeles fires. Ukraine plans to help the US

On January 12, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered to prepare for the participation of 150 Ukrainian rescuers in fighting fires in California (USA).

Ukrainians can help Americans

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he has already instructed the Minister of Internal Affairs and Ukrainian diplomats to prepare for the possibility of our rescuers participating in the fight against fires in California.

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that as of today, the situation there is very difficult.

In light of recent events, Ukrainians can help Americans protect their lives.

This is currently being processed through appropriate channels. We have offered our assistance to the American side. 150 of our firefighters have already been trained. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky has not yet said how the team of current US President Joe Biden reacted to this proposal.

What is known about the fires in Los Angeles?

According to the latest data, at least 16 people have died as a result of wildfires in Los Angeles County, USA.

Local authorities have officially confirmed that 11 people have died in the Eaton Fire in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest in the city of Pasadena and the Altadena area, and another five people have died in the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades area.

Despite all the rescuers' attempts to contain the fire, it continued to spread rapidly.

One of the main problems is the increasing wind, which will fuel the flames over the coming days.

American forecasters warn that fire-hazardous weather conditions will persist at least until the beginning of next week.