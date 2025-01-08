US attacks underground Houthi weapons depots in Yemen

On January 8, the American military launched a series of precision strikes against advanced Houthi weapons depots in Yemen.
Points of attention
- The US military conducted precision strikes on underground Houthi weapons depots in Yemen to disrupt their attacks on military and merchant vessels.
- American forces targeted two underground storage facilities for advanced conventional weapons used by the Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden regions.
- The recent airstrikes are part of a series of US attacks on Iranian-backed Houthi positions in Yemen, aiming to prevent further hostilities and protect maritime interests.
- No injuries to American personnel or equipment damage were reported during these precision strikes on Houthi weapons depots.
- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) led the operations against the Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, signaling a strategic move to counter threats in the region.
The US Army Bombed Houthi Weapons Depots: What's Known
This was reported on the social network X by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), whose area of responsibility includes operations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia.
US Central Command forces carried out multiple precision strikes on two underground caches of advanced conventional weapons in Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on January 8.
It is noted that the Houthis used these facilities to attack US Navy warships and merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
CENTCOM Forces Strike Houthi Advanced Conventional Weapon Storage Facilities in Yemen— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 8, 2025
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted multiple precision strikes against two Iranian-backed Houthi underground Advanced Conventional Weapon (ACW) storage facilities within… pic.twitter.com/mDr9ceHjBs
US airstrikes hit Houthis in Yemen
The American military carried out a series of strikes on Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on December 30-31, 2024.
This was reported on the social network X by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), whose area of responsibility includes operations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia.
US Central Command forces on December 30 and 31 carried out multiple precision strikes on Iranian-backed Houthi targets in Sanaa and coastal areas in Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-