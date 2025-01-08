US attacks underground Houthi weapons depots in Yemen

On January 8, the American military launched a series of precision strikes against advanced Houthi weapons depots in Yemen.

The US Army Bombed Houthi Weapons Depots: What's Known

This was reported on the social network X by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), whose area of responsibility includes operations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia.

US Central Command forces carried out multiple precision strikes on two underground caches of advanced conventional weapons in Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on January 8.

It is noted that the Houthis used these facilities to attack US Navy warships and merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

There were no injuries to American personnel or damage to equipment, the Command added. Share

US airstrikes hit Houthis in Yemen

The American military carried out a series of strikes on Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on December 30-31, 2024.

This was reported on the social network X by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), whose area of responsibility includes operations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia.