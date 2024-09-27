Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, noted that the International Federation of the Red Cross refused to exclude from its membership the branch of the Red Cross in the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- International Federation of the Red Cross refuses to exclude the Russian branch, despite recognizing Russia's occupation of Ukrainian territories and confirmed crimes by the Russian Red Cross.
- Lubinets accuses IFCH of becoming a lawyer for the Russian Red Cross, covering up criminal activities and allowing violations of Ukraine's territorial integrity.
- Ukraine plans to provide information directly to the organization's financiers about the decision, emphasizing alleged crimes and the need to redirect funding to the Ukrainian Red Cross.
- IFRC justifies the Russian Red Cross's actions in occupied territories with 'innovative approaches' and 'humanitarian' goals, despite accusations of theft and illegal deportation.
- Lubinets calls for donors to reconsider supporting IFCH, highlighting the need to address the funding going to an organization that tolerates Russian crimes.
How Ukraine plans to react to the scandalous decision of the Red Cross
According to Lubinets, Ukraine intends to provide information about the decision of the Red Cross management directly to the persons who are involved in financing the organization.
Lubinets emphasized that many times he brought to the attention of the leadership and representatives of the International Federation of the Red Cross information about alleged crimes by representatives of the Russian branch of the Red Cross, demanding an investigation and the exclusion of the Russian Red Cross from the organization.
In the spring, the International Federation of the Red Cross created a monitoring group to monitor the activities of the Russian Red Cross.
The Ukrainian ombudsman also noted that he had handed over all confirmation of the facts of Russian crimes to the president of the IFCH, Kate Forbes.
How the International Red Cross covers up the crimes of the Russian Red Cross
In particular, the International Federation of the Red Cross recognized Russia's occupation of Ukrainian territories and confirmed the visits of representatives of the Russian Red Cross to the occupied territories.
In addition, the report did not mention the theft by representatives of the Russian Red Cross of the property of the Ukrainian Red Cross on the territory of the occupied Crimea.
There was no mention of the RCH's participation in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to the territory of Russia.
Therefore, he decided to inform all the donors who finance the organization.
Because they should pay attention to the fact that they give money to the IFCH, which covers Russian crimes.
At the same time, Lubinets proposed to redirect all funding to the Ukrainian Red Cross.
