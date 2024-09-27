Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, noted that the International Federation of the Red Cross refused to exclude from its membership the branch of the Red Cross in the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

How Ukraine plans to react to the scandalous decision of the Red Cross

According to Lubinets, Ukraine intends to provide information about the decision of the Red Cross management directly to the persons who are involved in financing the organization.

Lubinets emphasized that many times he brought to the attention of the leadership and representatives of the International Federation of the Red Cross information about alleged crimes by representatives of the Russian branch of the Red Cross, demanding an investigation and the exclusion of the Russian Red Cross from the organization.

In the spring, the International Federation of the Red Cross created a monitoring group to monitor the activities of the Russian Red Cross.

The Ukrainian ombudsman also noted that he had handed over all confirmation of the facts of Russian crimes to the president of the IFCH, Kate Forbes.

How the International Red Cross covers up the crimes of the Russian Red Cross

In particular, the International Federation of the Red Cross recognized Russia's occupation of Ukrainian territories and confirmed the visits of representatives of the Russian Red Cross to the occupied territories.

The RCH should work only on its territory. This is a violation of the charter of the Federation by the RCH, as well as a violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The Federation justified such actions with "innovative approaches" and "humanitarian" goals," Lubinets emphasizes. Share

In addition, the report did not mention the theft by representatives of the Russian Red Cross of the property of the Ukrainian Red Cross on the territory of the occupied Crimea.

There was no mention of the RCH's participation in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to the territory of Russia.

Despite the fact that the President of the IFCH had all these data, they were not taken into account. The report also states that the Russian Red Cross remains in the IFRC, and its head remains in the Federation's board, the ombudsman adds. Share

Therefore, he decided to inform all the donors who finance the organization.

Because they should pay attention to the fact that they give money to the IFCH, which covers Russian crimes.

At the same time, Lubinets proposed to redirect all funding to the Ukrainian Red Cross.