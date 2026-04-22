Lufthansa announced the cancellation of 20 thousand flights

has officially confirmed a large-scale reduction in its summer schedule. This decision was made due to the rapid increase in aviation fuel prices.

Lufthansa Group, which is the largest aviation holding company in Europe,

Large-scale flight cancellations have already begun

As noted in the Lufthansa statement, they are forced to cancel 20,000 short-haul flights over the next six months.

This solution will make it possible to save about 40 thousand tons of aviation fuel.

According to preliminary estimates, the total number of available seat kilometers of the Lufthansa Group will decrease by 1% in the summer of 2026.

In general, it is about abandoning unprofitable routes within Europe.

It is worth noting that the optimization will cover all six hubs of the group: Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Vienna, Brussels and Rome.

The Lufthansa Group team points out that access to the global network and long-haul flights for passengers will remain stable.