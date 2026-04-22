Lufthansa announced the cancellation of 20 thousand flights

Lufthansa Group, which is the largest aviation holding company in Europe,
has officially confirmed a large-scale reduction in its summer schedule. This decision was made due to the rapid increase in aviation fuel prices.
Points of attention
- The flight cancellations will primarily target unprofitable routes within Europe, while ensuring that access to the global network and long-haul flights remains stable for passengers.
- The optimization plan will affect all six hubs of the Lufthansa Group, with the first phase already underway, leading to the suspension of flights to various destinations including Bydgoszcz, Rzeszów, and Stavanger.
Large-scale flight cancellations have already begun
As noted in the Lufthansa statement, they are forced to cancel 20,000 short-haul flights over the next six months.
This solution will make it possible to save about 40 thousand tons of aviation fuel.
According to preliminary estimates, the total number of available seat kilometers of the Lufthansa Group will decrease by 1% in the summer of 2026.
In general, it is about abandoning unprofitable routes within Europe.
It is worth noting that the optimization will cover all six hubs of the group: Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Vienna, Brussels and Rome.
The Lufthansa Group team points out that access to the global network and long-haul flights for passengers will remain stable.
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