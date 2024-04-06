Lukashenko signed the law on the introduction of SMS summonses in Belarus

In Belarus, summonses will be sent via SMS

As noted, the new law allows military commissariats to notify men about their appearance at the military commissariat or call for military service via SMS. Communication operators are now obliged to provide the numbers of citizens who are on military registration at the request of military commissariats within a week.

SMS summons will be sent in case of mobilization, as well as for mobilization training events. The fact of sending an SMS will be sufficient for the message to be considered legally delivered to the addressee.

Photo — pravo.by/document

As for paper summonses, now they will be handed out not only by military commissariat employees. Officials of organizations determined by the local government will be able to do this.

Summonses can be served not only at the place of residence, but also at the place of work or stay.

The maximum penalty for draft evasion is now three years in prison instead of two years. Failure to appear at recruitment events without a valid reason is a fine. The maximum fine for violation of military registration has been increased from 3 to 25 base values. The base amount is 40 Belarusian rubles (500 UAH).

Lukashenko announced that Belarus is preparing for war

During a visit to the border city of Grodno, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, said that Belarus is finally preparing for war, even though it does not want to fight.

Do not believe anyone that we want to fight. We are preparing for war, I speak frankly about it. "If you want peace, prepare for war" - I did not invent it. This is very correctly said, - said the Belarusian dictator. Share

According to him, "necessary training of relevant units is being conducted in Belarus, various types of weapons and equipment are being supplied to the troops."

If from there (from unfriendly countries. — ed.) someone cheers and criticizes us, know that we are doing the right thing. If they start praising us there, that's trouble, Lukashenko said. Share

The self-proclaimed president also said that Belarus allegedly does not threaten anyone: "We don't need to threaten anyone. We don't want someone else's land. God grant us to cultivate it."