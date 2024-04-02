Belarusian dictator Lukashenko says his state preparing for war

During a visit to the border city of Grodno, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, said that Belarus is finally preparing for war, even though it does not want to fight.

What did Lukashenko say about preparations for war

Do not believe anyone that we want to fight. We are preparing for war, I speak frankly about it. "If you want peace, prepare for war" — I did not invent it. This is very correctly said, — said the Belarusian dictator. Share

According to him, "necessary training of relevant units is being conducted in Belarus, and various types of weapons and equipment are being supplied to the troops."

If from there (from unfriendly countries. — ed.) someone cheers and criticizes us, know that we are doing the right thing. If they start praising us there, that's trouble, Lukashenko said. Share

The self-proclaimed president also said that Belarus allegedly does not threaten anyone: "We don't need to threaten anyone. We don't want someone else's land. God grant us to cultivate it."

Lukashenko also addressed the residents of Grodno, saying "we will not give you to anyone."

On Lukashenka's website, it is noted that he took part in the ceremony of laying a capsule at the construction site of a new city hospital in the border town of Grodno, allegedly giving a "message to countries neighbouring Belarus."

Allegedly, Belarus is also digging the ground near the border, but not for trenches, but for a medical facility.

This is not Lukashenka's first statement about war

On March 26, Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko spoke with the commander of the North-Western Operational Command, Oleksandr Naumenko.

Lukashenko began to inquire from the military about the width of the Suvalki corridor, about which "they (probably mean Lithuania) talk all the time."

They behave like that for nothing. But now you will have to confront the Baltic republics... And you are capturing part of Poland, — said Lukashenko, after learning the width of the corridor (42 kilometers in a straight line). Share

According to Naumenko, "all actions are planned, issues of combat readiness are being worked out, personnel are being prepared."