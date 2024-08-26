Macron reacted to the arrest of Telegram founder Durov in France

The decision of the French law enforcement officers to detain the founder of the Telegram social network Pavel Durov has no political implications, according to French President Emmanuel Macron.

He said that he was watching false information about France after Pavel Durov was detained there.

France is as committed as ever to freedom of speech and communication, innovation and entrepreneurship. And it will remain so. Emmanuel Macron President of France

According to him, in a legal state in social networks, freedom is exercised within the framework provided by law. Law enforcement must be ensured by courts that are fully independent.

The Telegram founder was detained in France as part of an ongoing judicial investigation. This is by no means a political decision. Decisions must be made by judges. Share

Such a statement by Macron was published after the decision to detain Durov was sharply criticized on the Internet. This was mostly done by Russian propagandists.

What is known about the detention of Pavlo Durov

Pavel Durov was reportedly arrested at approximately 8:00 p.m. on the evening of August 24 after he arrived on a private plane at Le Bourget Airport. He was accompanied by a bodyguard and a woman.

The arrest was made by gendarmes from the GTA unit (Gendarmerie des transports aériens). The reason for the detention was that Durov was listed in the FPR (register of wanted persons) and had just arrived from Azerbaijan. He had a valid French arrest warrant issued by the French National Criminal Investigation Department (OFMIN) as part of a preliminary investigation.

According to law enforcement officers, Durov's refusal to cooperate with the authorities, as well as the opportunities provided by Telegram (disposable numbers, cryptography, etc.), make him an accomplice in such crimes as drug trafficking, pedophilia and fraud.